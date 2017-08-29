Mack Trucks celebrates opening of newly remodeled Mack Customer Center

Mack Trucks today celebrated the opening of its remodeled Mack Customer Center based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The $3 million renovation features facility enhancements, a reconfiguration of the floor plan and the addition of multiple interactive displays to offer a more engaging experience for Mack customers.

“We’re pleased to celebrate the investment into our new Mack Trucks Customer Center today, and we look forward to customers from all over the world visiting this location to learn more about Mack products, services and support,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales, Mack Trucks North America.

Within the Mack Customer Center, Mack houses a product showroom, the 360-degree Bulldog Theater, office and meeting space, and the Mack Shop. A test track is located around the facility for customers to test drive Mack models.

The redesign work was initiated in April 2016. Key partners on the project include Alliance Engineering, Mohawk Construction, Blue Rock Construction and RES Exhibits. In addition to the interactive displays added throughout the 160,000 square-foot-facility, highlighting the brand’s products and uptime services, a “selfie” station is included so visitors can take and immediately share on social a photo with a Mack truck.

As part of the renovation, Mack also supported the transformation of the Mack Trucks Historical Museum located within the facility, reorganizing the space to be more visitor-friendly. A new recognition wall at the entrance to the museum acknowledges dealers and others who donate to the Museum.

The Mack Trucks Historical Museum is a separate, not-for-profit corporation known around the world as the premier collection of Mack trucks and Mack history. With dozens of exhibits, displays and historical truck models, the museum offers a memorable experience that explores the history of Mack, as well as the industry-leading manufacturing techniques that have kept Mack at the forefront of heavy-duty trucking.

“Mack has been around a long time, but we’ve never lost our passion or focus on the customer,” Randall said. “The Mack Customer Center spotlights our commitment to developing products and services driving the success of our customers’ businesses.”

