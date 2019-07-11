Mack Trucks builds 100,000th truck with Mack® GuardDog® Connect

Mack Trucks reached a significant milestone in its connected truck journey by building the 100,000th truck equipped with its Mack® GuardDog® Connect integrated telematics solution. Mack GuardDog Connect, which was first launched in 2014, is a proactive diagnostic and repair planning solution that monitors a truck’s critical fault codes that could lead to unplanned downtime, and is also the enabling technology for Mack Over The Air remote software and parameter updates.

“From its launch with truck number one to now reaching 100,000 trucks, Mack GuardDog Connect has proven itself to be an incredible tool to protect and maximize our customers’ uptime,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president, North American sales and marketing. “We’re proud to have reached this milestone and look forward to continuing to build on our uptime leadership with GuardDog Connect.”

Unplanned downtime events result in lost productivity, which can be one of the most significant costs heavy-duty trucking customers face. To help reduce unplanned downtime, Mack GuardDog Connect proactively monitors a truck’s critical fault codes that could lead to unplanned de-rate or shut down situations.

If a potential issue is detected, GuardDog Connect sends a notification to Mack OneCall™ agents at the 24/7 Mack Uptime Center. In many cases, this action takes place before a driver realizes there is a potential problem. OneCall experts quickly diagnose the issue and, based on its severity, determine the best plan of action.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks