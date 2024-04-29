Mack Trucks announces product lineup at WasteExpo

Mack Trucks is showcasing its breadth of offerings for the waste industry during WasteExpo 2024. Mack announced it will feature the Mack® LR Electric, a Mack MD7 and a Mack TerraPro® in its booth and will also have two Mack LR electric vehicles in a ride-and-drive in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the show, May 6-9.
The next generation Class 8 Mack LR Electric refuse model offers a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for 42 percent more energy and increased range between vehicle charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.
Four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.
The Mack MD7, a Class 7 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 33,000 pounds, is exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET), as is the Mack MD6, a Class 6 model that is also offered by Mack.
Available in 4×2 configurations, the Mack MD7 is ideal for refuse collection in tight or weight-restricted areas and other applications. The MD model also offers a clear back of cab and top of frame rail to make it easier for body builder adaptations.
The Mack TerraPro model is a versatile and powerful truck. The TerraPro model can handle the toughest of applications, whether it’s being utilized as a refuse vehicle or as a concrete pumper.
Specs for the Mack vehicles displayed in Mack booth No. 2126 at WasteExpo 2024 are:
Mack LR Electric
- Body: Heil Automated Side Loader (ASL)
- Battery: Four lithium NMC batteries, 376 kWh
- Front Axle: Mack FXL20, rated up to 20,000 lbs., with Mack Multileaf springs
- Rear Axle: Mack S462R, rated up to 46,000 lbs.
- Suspension: Mack mRide
- Features: Mack 150/151 axle carrier without differential locks and with power divider; dual right-hand/left-had steer; and LED headlights, marker and interior lights
Mack MD7
- Engine: Cummins ISB6.7 diesel, 300 horsepower, 660 lb.-ft. torque
- Transmission: Allison 3000 RDS six speed
- Front Axle: Meritor MFS+ 12,000-lb. taperleaf suspension
- Rear Axle: Mack Multileaf rated up to 21,000 lbs.
- Features: Meritor MFS+ front axle rated up to 12,000 lbs., Meritor MS-21-14X rear axle rated up to 21,000 lbs., Mack Air-Suspended seats and GeoTab telematics
Mack TerraPro
- Body: McNeilus Atlantic Front Loader
- Engine: Mack MP®7 Powerleash, 355 horsepower and 1,260 ft.-lb. torque
- Transmission: Allison 4500 RDS six-speed
- Front Axle: Mack FXL20, rated up to 20,000 lbs. with Mack taper-leaf springs
- Rear Axle: Mack S522R cast ductile iron housing, rated up to 52,000 lbs.
- Features: Mack tandem carrier with power divider lockout, Mack GuardDog Connect and Mack Over The Air
Specs for both of the Mack vehicles in the ride-and-drive event a10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 7 and May 8 at the West Hall Diamond Lot are:
