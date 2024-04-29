Mack Trucks announces product lineup at WasteExpo

Mack Trucks is showcasing its breadth of offerings for the waste industry during WasteExpo 2024

Mack Trucks is showcasing its breadth of offerings for the waste industry during WasteExpo 2024. Mack announced it will feature the Mack® LR Electric, a Mack MD7 and a Mack TerraPro® in its booth and will also have two Mack LR electric vehicles in a ride-and-drive in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the show, May 6-9.

The next generation Class 8 Mack LR Electric refuse model offers a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for 42 percent more energy and increased range between vehicle charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.

Four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

The Mack MD7, a Class 7 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 33,000 pounds, is exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET), as is the Mack MD6, a Class 6 model that is also offered by Mack.

Available in 4×2 configurations, the Mack MD7 is ideal for refuse collection in tight or weight-restricted areas and other applications. The MD model also offers a clear back of cab and top of frame rail to make it easier for body builder adaptations.

The Mack TerraPro model is a versatile and powerful truck. The TerraPro model can handle the toughest of applications, whether it’s being utilized as a refuse vehicle or as a concrete pumper.

Specs for the Mack vehicles displayed in Mack booth No. 2126 at WasteExpo 2024 are:

Mack LR Electric

Body: Heil Automated Side Loader (ASL)

Heil Automated Side Loader (ASL) Battery: Four lithium NMC batteries, 376 kWh

Four lithium NMC batteries, 376 kWh Front Axle: Mack FXL20, rated up to 20,000 lbs., with Mack Multileaf springs

Mack FXL20, rated up to 20,000 lbs., with Mack Multileaf springs Rear Axle: Mack S462R, rated up to 46,000 lbs.

Mack S462R, rated up to 46,000 lbs. Suspension: Mack mRide

Mack mRide Features: Mack 150/151 axle carrier without differential locks and with power divider; dual right-hand/left-had steer; and LED headlights, marker and interior lights

Mack MD7

Engine: Cummins ISB6.7 diesel, 300 horsepower, 660 lb.-ft. torque

Cummins ISB6.7 diesel, 300 horsepower, 660 lb.-ft. torque Transmission: Allison 3000 RDS six speed

Allison 3000 RDS six speed Front Axle: Meritor MFS+ 12,000-lb. taperleaf suspension

Meritor MFS+ 12,000-lb. taperleaf suspension Rear Axle: Mack Multileaf rated up to 21,000 lbs.

Mack Multileaf rated up to 21,000 lbs. Features: Meritor MFS+ front axle rated up to 12,000 lbs., Meritor MS-21-14X rear axle rated up to 21,000 lbs., Mack Air-Suspended seats and GeoTab telematics

Mack TerraPro

Body: McNeilus Atlantic Front Loader

McNeilus Atlantic Front Loader Engine: Mack MP®7 Powerleash, 355 horsepower and 1,260 ft.-lb. torque

Mack MP®7 Powerleash, 355 horsepower and 1,260 ft.-lb. torque Transmission: Allison 4500 RDS six-speed

Allison 4500 RDS six-speed Front Axle: Mack FXL20, rated up to 20,000 lbs. with Mack taper-leaf springs

Mack FXL20, rated up to 20,000 lbs. with Mack taper-leaf springs Rear Axle: Mack S522R cast ductile iron housing, rated up to 52,000 lbs.

Mack S522R cast ductile iron housing, rated up to 52,000 lbs. Features: Mack tandem carrier with power divider lockout, Mack GuardDog Connect and Mack Over The Air

Specs for both of the Mack vehicles in the ride-and-drive event a10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 7 and May 8 at the West Hall Diamond Lot are:

SOURCE: Mack