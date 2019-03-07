Mack Trucks adds standard shock absorbers to factory auxiliary axles

Mack Trucks’ factory-installed auxiliary axles on Mack® Granite® models now feature standard shock absorbers for improved ride comfort, durability and tire life. Mack made the announcement at the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis.

By absorbing and helping reduce excessive vibrations, the shocks help improve durability of the auxiliary axles and the complete vehicle. They also help prevent uncontrolled axle hop and increase auxiliary axle tire life, cutting tire costs for customers. The smoother operation also reduces vibration transferred to the cab to improve driver comfort.

“Mack’s factory-installed auxiliary axle options offer an integrated solution that improves lead time to customers who need to meet stringent bridge laws,” said Tim Wrinkle, Mack Trucks construction product manager. “And now, with standard shock absorbers, we’re lowering those customers’ total cost of ownership, while improving the everyday comfort of their drivers.”

Mack factory-installed auxiliary axles are tested and validated to Mack standards, and feature Huck Bolt installation for added durability. The auxiliary axles are factory aligned and their operation is fully integrated. In addition to laser-engraved axle up/down switches on the dash, operation of the axle is preprogramed to raise when reverse is selected and during key-off.

Mack’s factory-installed auxiliary axles with standard shock absorbers are available on Mack Granite axle forward and axle back models.

Available in multiple configurations to meet a wide variety of customer applications, the Mack Granite is the job site gold standard. Available engine options include the 11-liter Mack MP®7 and the 13-liter Mack MP8. The Mack mDRIVE™ HD 13-speed automated manual transmission is standard. Featuring a low-ratio creeper gear, the 13-speed mDRIVE HD improves job site startability, while maintaining good on-road fuel efficiency.

Mack Granite models also offer all-day comfort, thanks to an ergonomically designed interior developed with input from thousands of drivers. Commonly used switchgear has been relocated and placed within easy reach of drivers, while new Mack exclusive seats were designed in partnership with industry leader Sears Seating.

SOURCE: Mack