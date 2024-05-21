Mack® MY 2024 MD Electric and Mack LR Electric models are now eligible for the California HVIP

Mack Trucks announced today that its 2024 Model Year Mack® MD Electric and LR Electric models qualify for the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP)

Mack Trucks announced today that its 2024 Model Year Mack® MD Electric and LR Electric models qualify for the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). This brings the total number of Mack battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) that qualify for HVIP to three.

Mack made the announcement during the Advanced Clean Technology (ACT) Expo, May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

HVIP can help accelerate the commercialization of ZEVs by offering point-of-sale vouchers to increase the affordability of advanced technologies for customers. Working to ensure that Mack is included in HVIP is another example of Mack’s dedication to helping customers with their electric vehicle purchases, while also helping to encourage the adoption of zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs).

“Mack is excited to have two more vehicles added to HVIP so our customers can receive vouchers to help with the purchase of electric refuse and medium-duty vehicles,” said George Fotopoulos, Mack vice president of e-mobility. “Mack continues to look for new ways to help customers with the transition to electrification, and this is just one additional option that can help improve the ZEV adoption rate.”

Mack also has a dedicated person focused on identifying grants and other funding to help encourage customers to adopt zero-emissions technology. This is part of Mack’s strategy to provide support for the entire ecosystem surrounding e-mobility.

“Mack is here to help customers navigate through the multiple funding opportunities to help lessen the burden on our customers,” said Rose Jansson, Mack customer experience project manager for e-mobility.

The MD Electric is approved for an $85,000 voucher and the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle is approved for a $120,000 voucher through HVIP. The MD Electric first qualified for HVIP in 2023, and the LR Electric first became eligible in 2021.

Produced at the Mack Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in Salem, Virginia, the Mack MD Electric can be configured as a Class 6 or Class 7 vehicle. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

It features a three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous 260 horsepower motor powered by Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide lithium-ion batteries, rated at 240kWh and good for an estimated range of up to 230 miles.

The Mack LR Electric, which went into production in December 2021 at Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Pennsylania, is a Class 8 refuse model with a GVWR of 66,000 pounds. The next generation Mack LR Electric offers 42 percent more energy and a standard 376kWh total battery capacity for increased range between charges. Twin electric motors with 448 continuous horsepower and a 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM power the vehicle.

Both vehicles are easily identifiable by the copper-colored Mack Bulldog hood ornament, signifying that the vehicles are electric.

