Mack GraniteModel to be available with Lytx offer

Mack Trucks today expanded the availability of a pre-wire option for equipment from Lytx® – the global leader in video telematics – to the Mack® Granite® model. Mack made the announcement during a ride and drive event featuring Lytx DriveCam®-equipped Mack models in Fontana, California.

“Expanding the Lytx offer to our Granite model means customers with on- and off-road vocational applications have access to the latest safety solutions,” said David Pardue, vice president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks. “Whether being used to help drivers become more efficient, or helping prove a driver’s innocence in an accident, the Lytx video-based safety program delivers great value to customers.” The expanded collaboration with Lytx builds on a memorandum of understanding Mack and Lytx entered in October 2017.

“Mack continues to be a tremendous partner in enabling our ultimate shared goal of keeping drivers safe while delivering tangible value to fleet operations,” said Eliot Feldstein, Lytx’s senior vice president of strategy and corporate development. “With Mack now expanding the pre-wire of Lytx solutions to its Granite models – the number one-selling Class 8 heavy-duty conventional straight truck model in the U.S. – even more customers will experience the benefits of our programs faster and with best-in-class workmanship. We couldn’t be more excited about this offering.”

Lytx DriveCam helps reduce unsafe driving behaviors for more than 3,000 organizations through video-based driver coaching and predictive analytics. By adding Lytx Video Services, customers can go beyond safety and help eliminate operational blind spots that keep them from maximizing efficiency, productivity and profitability by adding features like on-demand continually recorded video, optional live stream and support for multiple cameras. This captured footage can be used to provide proof of service or delivery verification through video confirmation.

Available in axle forward or axle back models, the rugged Mack Granite model – the No. 1 Class 8 conventional straight truck model in the U.S. for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 – can be spec’d for a wide variety of construction jobs, including dump and concrete mixer applications. Granite models are equally at home in the demanding refuse segment as rear-loaders or roll-offs. Municipal customers depend on Granite models for plow applications. For severe-duty applications like heavy-haul and logging, Granite models can be spec’d as a tractor with heavy-duty upgrades.

Depending on the application, Mack Granite models are available with the lightweight, yet powerful 11-liter Mack MP®7 engine or the 13-liter Mack MP8 engine with up to 505 horsepower. Both engines are optimally paired with the Mack mDRIVE™ HD 13-speed automated manual transmission, which is standard on all Granite models. The mDRIVE HD 13-speed offers a low-ratio creeper gear enabling excellent jobsite startability, while maintaining on-road fuel efficiency.

Mack Granite models with the pre-wire option for Lytx DriveCam safety program and the Lytx Video ServicesSM enhancement will be available for order beginning in the third quarter of 2018. For more information, visit your local Mack dealer or find a dealer.

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America’s largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and OHSAS 18001 standard for health and safety management systems. Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American Trucking Associations’ public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation’s roadways.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs about 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017, the Volvo Group’s net sales amounted to about $39 billion. The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

