Mack begins production of Mack® MD Electric, customers begin receiving delivery

Mack Trucks recently began production of its second battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Mack® MD Electric, and delivered units to several customers, who are using the truck in a variety of applications. Mack delivered the Mack MD Electric to ABF Freight, DC Logistics, Mission Linen and Pronto Freight Ways to begin operations and testing.

Mack made the announcement at the NTEA – Work Truck Association’s Work Truck Week 2024, March 5-8, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

“We’re thrilled that the Mack MD Electric is in full production and that customers are beginning to take delivery of the trucks,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “We built on the success of the diesel-powered Mack MD Series to bring an electric vehicle to the medium-duty market to help customers meet their sustainability goals with the same Mack promise of durability and reliability.”

The MD Electric complements its diesel-powered MD Series sibling, but with zero tailpipe emissions to support the company’s and customers’ long-term sustainability goals. It was during Work Truck Week 2023 that Mack first introduced the MD Electric model to the industry. Now, a year later, orders are being taken and the Mack MD Electric is in full production at Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO), in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, where the diesel-powered MD Series is also assembled.

The MD Electric is the second electric vehicle introduced by Mack Trucks to the industry. The first was the Mack LR Electric, which went into production in December 2021. The Mack MD Electric is available like its diesel counterpart in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

“We continuously evaluate opportunities to increase sustainable operations and improve efficiency while meeting the needs of our customers,” said Seth Runser, president of ABF. “Participating in this pilot is a great way to continue testing electric vehicles in our operational model and to advance our valued partnership with Mack. We have a longstanding relationship with Mack and have relied on their equipment for many years.”

ABF’s Mack MD Electric will operate in Oakland, California, and will do pickup and delivery at various customer locations. TEC Equipment in Oakland will service and support the Mack MD Electric for ABF.

“ABF has prioritized good stewardship of our resources for decades – a practice that also drives efficiency in our operations,” Runser said. “By operating responsibly, we’re able to meet the evolving needs of our customers and make it easier for them to do business, while simultaneously reducing waste and emissions.”

DC Logistics is operating their MD Electric in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles and Orange County, California. The company will be using the BEV for LTL applications hauling various types of cargo.

The MD Electric is the first electric medium-duty vehicle in DC Logistics’ fleet, though the company operates four heavy-duty BEVs. DC Logistics operates in Arizona, Oregon, California, Texas, Louisiana and Nevada. TEC Equipment in Fontana, California, will service and support the BEV.

“DC Logistics is committed to being compliant with all California laws, and other states in which we operate,” said Alfonso Montesinos, director of fleet operations for DC Logistics. “We chose Mack because we’ve ordered some internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered vehicles from them, and we are very pleased with their performance.”

Mission Linen is piloting the Mack MD Electric because it would like to be a sustainability leader in Northern California, said Ryan Severson, general manager of Western Truck Centers, Mission Linen’s dealer. Western Truck Centers in Sacramento, Stockton and Turlock, California, will support Mission Linen.

The Mack MD Electric will be the first electric truck in Mission’s fleet. Mission’s MD Electric will operate in northern and southern California and will use the BEV to distribute uniforms and linens to its customers.

“Mission Linen has a strong relationship with Western Truck Centers and Mack Trucks,” Severson said. “They participated in the pilot because they wanted to determine if it was a good fit for their business. “The Mack MD Electric is pound for pound the best in the medium-duty EV industry and the most adaptive.”

Pronto Freightways is committed to ecological balance, which is why the company decided to test the Mack MD Electric, said Paul Wozniak, president and CEO of Pronto.

The MD Electric will be operating in Wayne and Oakland counties in Michigan and will be conducting pickup and delivery of palletized cargo dock to dock within a 60-mile radius. The MD Electric is the first electric vehicle in Pronto’s fleet.

“We were given the opportunity to participate in the program, and we jumped on it,” Wozniak said. “Mack’s warranty, dependability and service made it a simple decision for us to test the MD Electric vehicle in our operations.”

Pronto Freight Ways has 25 diesel-powered Mack MD Series vehicles in its fleet and 25 heavy-duty vehicles in its fleet, all of which are Mack. Interstate Truck Source in Romulus, Michigan, will service and support Pronto’s MD Electric.

The MD Electric’s three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor and all on-board accessories are powered by Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide lithium-ion batteries, either in a 150kWh or 240kWH configuration. The MD Electric can be charged through AC or DC charging units. The regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the multiple stops the vehicle makes each day.

Developed specifically for medium-duty applications, the Mack MD Electric is built with the same focus on reliability, durability and productivity customers have come to expect from a Mack truck. Designed with the heavy-duty quality of its diesel-powered counterparts, the MD Electric is available in 4×2 configurations featuring a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings.

The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches, an industry best. Similar to the diesel-powered Mack MD Series, Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model, as a basis for the MD Electric grille and hood design. The Mack MD Electric will be supported by Mack dealers, many of which are already Mack Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealers.

The MD Electric will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed and dump vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

SOURCE: Mack