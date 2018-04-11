Mack Anthem and Mack Granite® Models featured at Truck World 2018

Mack Trucks Class 8 vehicles on display April 19–21 at Truck World 2018 in Toronto will highlight fuel efficiency, driver comfort and uptime. Visitors to Mack booth No. 1005 at the International Centre will have the opportunity to experience five Mack Anthem® models and the Mack®Granite® model.
All of the Mack models on display come standard with Mack GuardDog® Connect. GuardDog Connect proactively monitors the truck’s performance, identifying any critical fault codes or diagnostic needs and alerting Mack’s OneCall™ uptime agents at Mack’s 24/7 Uptime Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Using the Mack ASIST web-based service management system, agents can diagnose issues, schedule repairs and confirm parts availability while the truck is still on the road, maximizing uptime.
GuardDog Connect also enables the newest addition to Mack’s uptime solutions. Mack Over The Air, available on Mack models equipped with Mack 2017 and newer engines, delivers software updates directly to customers with minimal interruptions to their operations.
Mack’s uptime services and solutions are a part of Mack Connect, a complete suite of tools that integrates intelligent software, predictive analytics and driver assist technologies to help customers manage productivity and profitability.
Included in the booth are the following:
- Mack Anthem Day Cab
Engine: Mack MP®8-445C, 445 horsepower and 1,560 lb.-ft. torque Transmission: Mack mDRIVE™ 12-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) Features: Mack 12,000 lb. front axle; Mack 40,000 lb. rear suspension; Mack ClearTech™ One exhaust aftertreatment system; Mack GuardDog Connect
- Mack Anthem Day Cab
Engine: Mack MP7-425C, 425 horsepower and 1,860 lb.-ft. torque
Transmission: Mack mDRIVE 12-speed AMT
Features: Mack 12,000 lb. front axle; Mack 40,000 lb. rear suspension; Mack ClearTech One; Mack GuardDog Connect
- Mack Granite Axle Back with new interior
SPIFF Stone Slinger
Engine: Mack MP8-445M, 445 horsepower and 1,860 lb.-ft. torque
Transmission: Mack mDRIVE HD 13-speed AMT with low creeper gears
Features: Mack 20,000 lb. front axle with taperleaf suspension; Mack ClearTech One; Mack GuardDog Connect
- Mack Anthem
70-inch stand-up sleeper with roof fairing
Engine: Mack MP8-445C, 445 horsepower, 1,860 lb.-ft. of torque
Transmission: Mack mDRIVE 12-speed AMT
Features: Mack 12,000 lb. front axle; Mack 40,000 lb. rear suspension; Bendix Wingman Fusion; Mack ClearTech One; Mack GuardDog Connect
- Mack Anthem
70-inch stand-up sleeper
Engine: Mack MP8-505C, 505 horsepower, 1,860 lb.-ft. of torque
Transmission: Mack mDRIVE 12-speed AMT
Features: Mack 13,200 lb. front axle; Mack 38,000 lb. rear axle; Mack 40,000 lb. rear suspension; Bendix Wingman Fusion; Mack ClearTech One; Mack GuardDog Connect
- Mack Anthem
70-inch stand-up sleeper with roof fairing
Engine: Mack MP8-445C, 445 horsepower, 1,860 lb.-ft. of torque
Transmission: Mack mDRIVE 12-speed AMT
Features: Mack 12,000 lb. front axle with HD taperleaf suspension; Mack 40,000 lb. rear axle; Mack Twin Y 40,000 lb. rear suspension; Bendix Wingman Fusion; Mack ClearTech One; Mack GuardDog Connect
Mack Trucks Class 8 vehicles on display April 19–21 at Truck World 2018 in Toronto will highlight Mack’s fuel efficiency, driver comfort and uptime.*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.