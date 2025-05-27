Lynkwell accelerates YOY growth with launch of next generation charger and leadership expansion

Lynkwell, a leading energy infrastructure provider, announces significant year-over-year growth as a driving force behind robust product offering and leadership expansion

The EV (electric vehicle) industry, already a very dynamic market, is in the midst of some significant changes. Sales of EVs remain strong, the financial rationale for electrification remains sound, but macro-economic variables are injecting volatility into the decision-making process of key stakeholders. In recent months, many industry leaders have announced disappointing financial performance, market exits, or insolvency. While these complexities present challenges, those same dynamics have positioned U.S.-based Lynkwell to thrive, achieving more than 200% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025. With domestic hardware, software, service, and support capabilities all within a single company and an impressive roster of partners, Lynkwell’s comprehensive offering continues to evolve alongside the industry.

Introducing the Next Generation XLynk™

While other companies are contracting, Lynkwell continues to invest in its comprehensive suite of solutions. The XLynk™ level 2 charger is the flagship product of the Lynkwell offering. Launched in Q3 2024, the first-generation product garnered praise from installers and charging site hosts alike for its performance-focused feature set:

Commitment to Excellence: First and only commercial EV charger with a lifetime warranty

First and only commercial EV charger with a lifetime warranty Uptime-Centric Design: EZ-Swap Faceplate™ allows customization and maintenance in less than five minutes

EZ-Swap Faceplate™ allows customization and maintenance in less than five minutes All US-Based Team: Manufacturing, engineering, software development, network operations, and service teams all located in the United States

The next generation XLynk™ builds on that strong foundation with expanded functionality and applications:

Build America, Buy America Compliant: Through Lynkwell’s New York manufacturing facility, making it ideal for customers prioritizing domestic products and satisfying requirements for many contracts, awards, and incentives

Through Lynkwell’s New York manufacturing facility, making it ideal for customers prioritizing domestic products and satisfying requirements for many contracts, awards, and incentives Highest Charging Speed: Future-proof a site with 80Amps (19.2kW), the maximum amount for an AC charger

Future-proof a site with 80Amps (19.2kW), the maximum amount for an AC charger Universality: Physical dip switches allow configuration between 12 to 80Amps for flexibility and energy management based on the infrastructure available at any site

Physical dip switches allow configuration between 12 to 80Amps for flexibility and energy management based on the infrastructure available at any site RFID and Tap-to-Pay Capable : Streamline and control payments for public, private, or fleet applications

: Streamline and control payments for public, private, or fleet applications Guest Charging: Allow drivers to charge without having to download an app or share personal information

Allow drivers to charge without having to download an app or share personal information Advanced Dynamic Local Load Management: Maximize charging speed while controlling infrastructure costs through automatic redistribution of energy and additional controls

The XLynk™ product family is the cornerstone of several new Lynkwell offerings:

QuickLynk™ automated solution that cuts onboarding new chargers from hours or days to just a few minutes allowing installers to execute more projects and charging site hosts to have more control over their charger configurations

Lynkwell Upgrade™ replacement solution empowers site hosts to upgrade the entire charging experience for them and their drivers with a comprehensive and economical package

Lynkwell Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

As Lynkwell continues expanding its suite of offerings that capitalize on its vertical and horizontal integration, it is fortifying its executive team with the appointment of Jospeh Cahill as chief operating officer. Joseph brings decades of cross-functional operations, finance, and customer-focused expertise across several verticals at a time when the integration of disparate elements of the EV charging value chain is proving to be the most important driver of success. Prior to Lynkwell, Joe held executive roles at multiple organizations, including the world-renowned Project Management Institute. He will oversee manufacturing, service, support, and internal operations in Lynkwell’s two New York State facilities. He holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Saint Joseph’s University, a Master of Business Villanova University.

