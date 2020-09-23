Lynk & Co Zero Concept unveiled ahead of Beijing Auto Show

Lynk & Co, the global premium brand created by Geely Auto Group today unveiled the Lynk & Co Zero Concept, the first look at the future of the Lynk & Co brand as a leader in pure electric vehicles globally.

The Zero Concept is a luxury pure electric vehicle that will be based on Geely Holding’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), a pure electric architecture that will be used as the basis for all new electric vehicles within the Geely Holding Group portfolio. In addition, the SEA architecture aims to be the world’s first open source architecture that will be shared with other third-party vehicle manufacturers for their own electric vehicle development.

DESIGNING A NEW FUTURE

The Zero Concept was designed in Lynk & Co’s Gothenburg design studio that has already produced the highly acclaimed Lynk & Co range of vehicles which have jointly sold over 300,000 units in the Chinese market since the first introduction of the 01 SUV in 2018.

The Zero Concept is the second concept car from Lynk & Co. The first concept, the CCC Concept Car which aired in 2016 set the design direction for the Lynk & Co brand as it grew from one model, the 01, to encompassing five different models including SUV, Crossover, Coupe SUV and sedan models.

The Zero Concept is an extension of the original CCC Concept in its execution, utilizing Lynk & Co’s unique design language that has a clear expression; clear graphical lines that push boundaries and work to highlight the technological aspects of the Zero Concepts design language.

Peter Horbury, Senior Vice President of Geely Design commented:

“The dedication that went into the Zero Concept was incredible, and the result has been first class design with state-of-the-art technologies that allow for a zero-emission future. We have encompassed passion, performance and pure electrification into the Zero Concept.”

Using the SEA architecture has given Lynk & Co Design the possibility to create a vehicle with perfect proportions with low overhangs both front and rear as well as a dynamic sporting profile which fits the position of Concept Zero as a technology orientated performance touring coupe with a wheelbase that reaches just under 3000mm in length.

Sustainability has been placed at the forefront of the Zero Concept with the use of high-tech sustainable materials being used throughout the Zero’s design strategy that will further enhance the production variants zero emission credentials.

Stefan Rosen Head of Lynk & Co Design said:

“Our new electric architecture gives us the freedom to develop beautifully proportioned cars that are elegant, flexible and completely dynamic. Sustainability is key in our design strategy; we believe in a future with carefully selected materials and new technologies.”

READY FOR PRODUCTION:

The Zero Concept will go into production in 2021 and will support full life Over the Air updates with class leading artificial intelligence that will support full voice interaction. Range of the production vehicle is expected to be in excess of 700km under the NEDC cycle, whilst performance is also expected to reach sub four seconds for the 0-100km/h time.

Production will be undertaken at a new facility in Eastern China.

More information on the Zero Concept will be made available at the Beijing Auto Show which formally opens on September 26th 2020.

SOURCE: Geely