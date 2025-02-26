Lynk & Co becomes first in Europe to launch a plug-in hybrid with 200km range and DC fast charging: Introducing the game-changing Lynk & Co 08

The new Lynk & Co 08 redefines what it means to be a plug-in hybrid. With an unprecedented 200km all-electric range and DC fast charging, it delivers a level of flexibility never seen before

The new Lynk & Co 08 redefines what it means to be a plug-in hybrid. With an unprecedented 200km all-electric range and DC fast charging, it delivers a level of flexibility never seen before. Drivers can enjoy unmatched freedom, sustainability, and innovation—without compromise.

Lynk & Co is bringing its game-changing Lynk & Co 08 plug-in hybrid SUV to Europe, marking the start of a new era of sustainable mobility by making pure electric driving accessible to those who weren’t ready to commit to a fully electric car. Already a success in China, the 08 arrives as the first model in Europe to offer an industry-leading 200km all-electric range (WLTP), redefining what it means to drive freely. With unmatched flexibility and innovative, eco-friendly performance, the 08 empowers drivers to embrace a life unrestricted by conventional limits.

The 08 is a true game-changer, offering the longest all-electric range in its segment, minimizing the need for frequent recharges and reducing carbon footprints. With a total range exceeding 1,100km and DC fast charging that takes the battery from 10% to 80% in just 33 minutes, it’s designed for those who value freedom, convenience, and performance. Perfect for everyday commutes or longer road trips, the 08 provides a quiet, zero-emissions driving experience—ensuring eco-conscious families and individuals can enjoy sustainable mobility without compromise.

With the 08, Lynk & Co enters the highly competitive SUV D-segment, further expanding its portfolio and solidifying its position as a key player in the evolving automotive landscape. This move strengthens the brand’s offerings and unlocks new growth opportunities, positioning Lynk & Co to attract a broader customer base and drive continued business expansion across Europe.

Building on this momentum, Lynk & Co is accelerating its European expansion strategy across multiple fronts. In 2025, the brand will continue its roll-out into select Lynk & Co retailers across Europe, enhancing its accessibility and presence in key markets. The 08 marks the third model to be offered to customers in Europe, further expanding the product portfolio. Additionally, Lynk & Co will enter new European markets in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to making sustainable mobility solutions more widely accessible. By leveraging new sales channels and broadening its offerings, Lynk & Co is setting the stage for even greater success and a stronger connection with customers in the years ahead.

The Lynk & Co 08 is a game-changing milestone for our brand. It’s a powerful, refined, and efficient SUV that delivers an exceptional driving experience. With its extended electric range, the 08 bridges the gap to full electric mobility. This launch marks an exciting step forward as we expand our offerings and sales channels, bringing sustainable, innovative mobility to more people across Europe. Nicolas López Appelgren, CEO of Lynk & Co International.

The Lynk & Co 08, available in two exciting trim levels—Core and More—will arrive in Europe in June 2025. Consumers can purchase it through Lynk & Co retailers, directly on the website, or at local Clubs, with prices starting from EUR 52 995.

Starting February 26, 2025, customers can register their interest to receive the latest updates. To be among the first to experience the 08 and schedule a test drive, simply sign up on your local Lynk & Co website.

The Lynk & Co 08 sets a new benchmark in its segment, offering the longest all-electric driving range among plug-in hybrids in Europe with 200km (WLTP) of pure electric range.

Combined with an efficient petrol engine, the total range exceeds 1,100 km, ensuring peace of mind for long journeys.

DC Fast charging powers up the battery from 10% to 80% in just 33 minutes —minimizing wait time and maximizing freedom on the road.

The Lynk & Co 08 will go on sale in Europe in June 2025, with prices starting from EUR 52 995.

SOURCE: Lynk & Co