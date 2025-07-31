Lyft goes global: FreeNow acquisition complete

Lyft, Inc. today announced it has completed its acquisition of FreeNow, creating one of the top global multi-mobility apps

Lyft, Inc. today announced it has completed its acquisition of FreeNow, creating one of the top global multi-mobility apps.

Lyft’s purpose is to serve and connect. United by shared values and customer obsession, Lyft and FreeNow will join forces to seize the incredible opportunity of doubling Lyft’s current addressable market to more than 300 billion personal vehicle trips per year.

The Lyft app has been opened 4.6 million times since the start of 2024 within FreeNow’s markets.

“Every conversation I’ve had with FreeNow drivers and team members has reminded me why we’re joining forces: to bring the best of each company to the other,” said Lyft CEO David Risher. “This isn’t just about growing our business. It’s about serving and connecting people worldwide.”

“We’re not changing what makes FreeNow special – our deep local relationships throughout Europe – but we are amplifying it,” said FreeNow CEO Thomas Zimmermann. “With Lyft’s platform and resources behind us, we can innovate faster and serve drivers, passengers, and city partners even better.”

What’s next for riders



Welcome offer of up to 50% off your first ride: Starting today through the end of 2025, eligible Lyft riders will receive a welcome offer on their first ride using the FreeNow network, and eligible FREENOW riders will receive a welcome offer for their first ride with Lyft when they travel across the Atlantic.

The FreeNow app now prompts riders to download Lyft when opened in the US and Canada. Lyft riders supported in Europe: The Lyft app now prompts riders to download FreeNow when opened in FreeNow’s 180 cities across nine countries in Europe

Chase benefits: Eligible Chase cardmembers will soon automatically earn additional points on qualifying rides in Europe when they use their eligible Chase credit card to pay.

What’s next for drivers

More riders, more rides: With the Lyft riders having a preferred app in Europe, drivers can expect more rides, and vice versa for drivers in North America.

With the Lyft riders having a preferred app in Europe, drivers can expect more rides, and vice versa for drivers in North America. Committed to taxis in Europe: While around 50% of taxi bookings in Europe still happen offline, demand for online bookings continues to grow. Lyft is committed to strengthen FreeNow’s leadership in the taxi industry, backed by decades of trusted partnerships with over 150,000 drivers, as well as regulators, cities, unions, and fleet operators.

What’s next for the companies



Both teams will work together to bring the best of both companies to the global Lyft ecosystem.

Everything the company does will be fuelled by its purpose and continued customer obsession to benefit riders and drivers.

FreeNow CEO Thomas Zimmermann and his leadership team will report to Jeremy Bird, EVP of Driver Experience at Lyft. The FREENOW country general managers will continue to strategically lead operations in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Poland, France, and Austria.

“As we expand internationally, our customer-obsession won’t change. That’s part of what made FreeNow such a good fit,” said Jeremy Bird, Lyft EVP of Driver Experience. “Our integration approach centres on respecting what makes FreeNow successful – the talented team, unique needs of each local market, and the relationships with fleet owners, taxi drivers, and riders across the continent. By leveraging and building on these strengths, we’re laying the foundation for long-term and sustainable growth and better experiences for drivers and riders alike.”

Lyft and FreeNow team members will start working side by side to roll out new features for riders and drivers around the world.

The acquisition will not impact Lyft’s Q2 financial results.

New global footprint

In total, Lyft now operates rideshare and taxi mobility services in 11 countries and nearly 1,000 cities, and supports bikeshare operations through Lyft Urban Solutions in 16 countries and over 86 cities. Since April 2025:

Lyft introduced rideshare in Puerto Rico and grew its presence in Canada through the addition of cities across Québec.

Lyft Urban Solutions expanded its bikeshare operations to Miami, Florida and Bilbao and Rivas, Spain.

FreeNow expanded to 30 new cities in four countries across Europe and is now available in over 180 cities.

SOURCE: FreeNow