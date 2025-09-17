Lyft and Waymo launch partnership to expand autonomous mobility to Nashville

Waymo and Lyft to expand to Nashville next year, with Lyft's Flexdrive managing Waymo’s fully autonomous vehicles

Lyft (“Lyft”), a global mobility platform, and Waymo, the world’s leading autonomous driving technology company, today announced a new partnership to bring Waymo’s fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Nashville in 2026.

This new collaboration will leverage Lyft’s proprietary integrated fleet management services through its Flexdrive subsidiary, which will provide end-to-end fleet management, including vehicle maintenance, infrastructure, and depot operations for the Nashville fleet. Riders will have the opportunity to hail Waymo’s fully autonomous vehicles first on the Waymo app, with plans to also dispatch its fleet on Lyft’s network for matched rides later in 2026.

“This partnership brings together best-in-class autonomous vehicles with best-in-class customer experience,” said Lyft CEO David Risher. “Waymo has proven that its autonomous technology works at scale. When combined with Lyft’s customer-obsession and world-class fleet management capabilities, it’s two great tastes that go great together.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Lyft and launch in Nashville next year, as we continue to scale our Waymo ride-hailing service to more people in more places,” said Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana. “Lyft’s extensive fleet management capabilities through Flexdrive make them an ideal partner for expanding to Nashville. We can’t wait to introduce Music City’s residents and visitors to the convenient, consistent, safe, and magical Waymo experience.”

Waymo and Lyft will implement a new dynamic marketplace integration that enables Waymo to make its vehicles available for matching with rides on the Lyft network, and requested rides on the Waymo network. This approach maximizes fleet utilization while providing access to Waymo’s AVs for riders on both platforms. Waymo’s AVs in Nashville will serve riders alongside Lyft’s broader driver community, helping usher in Lyft’s vision of a human-centered, hybrid future.

As part of this partnership, Lyft will construct a purpose-built AV fleet management facility with charging and vehicle service capabilities. Waymo’s AVs will be supported by Flexdrive’s industry-leading fleet management that maximizes uptime, ensures optimal performance, and reduces operational costs — delivering the consistent, high-quality experience riders on both platforms expect.

SOURCE: Lyft