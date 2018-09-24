Luxury event of the year to take place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming as Rolls-Royce launches Cullinan

A collection of Rolls-Royce Cullinans has departed the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex to attend the luxury event of the year. Bound for the vast and challenging terrain of Wyoming in the United States, Cullinan will be appraised by 200 of the world’s top journalists and social influencers during its Global Press Drive next month in the luxury surroundings of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The most eagerly anticipated motor car of 2018, Cullinan intends to prove itself Effortless, Everywhere by making luxury off-road travel a reality for the first time. The world’s first super-luxury SUV, Cullinan is also the first “three-box” SUV in the world whose contemporary and functional design will ensure its iconic status in the face of increasingly bland SUV designs.

The fleet of Cullinans will show a wider breadth of configurations to the world’s media for the first time. A palette of modern exterior paint colours, leather and wood combinations and of course the two “bookends” offered by Cullinan – the more functional rear lounge-seat configuration with folding seats and rising boot floor; or the most luxurious individual seat arrangement featuring the centre console with Champagne fridge and crystal flutes, whisky decanter and crystal tumblers, and a glass partition between the luggage and passenger compartments –­­­­­ will all be available to the attending guests.

Rolls-Royce chose Jackson Hole for the launch of Cullinan because it is one of America’s best-kept secrets offering a high-end outdoor lifestyle to its wealthy residents and visitors alike. Located in Teton County – the wealthiest corner of the United States of America per capita of population – Jackson Hole is home to some of the world’s most affluent people and well-known celebrities, as well as the destination for the annual gathering of Central Bankers at the Economic Policy Symposium.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce