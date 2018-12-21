Luxoft and LG Electronics to present a forward-looking vision for Autonomous and Connected Mobility at CES 2019

Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT) and LG Electronics, have partnered to help create the next generation webOS as part of a strategy to extend its capabilities and ecosystem into the automotive, robotics and smart home verticals.

Today, Luxoft announces that as part of a strategic partnership with LG Electronics to extend the capabilities and ecosystem of webOS into the automotive market, the two companies will introduce a forward-looking vision for Autonomous and Connected Mobility at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas January 8-11.

Luxoft will unveil a new Autonomous Mobility Concept vehicle that integrates consumers’ personalized digital lifestyles into the riding experience at Luxoft’s booth – #3107 in the Las Vegas Convention Centre, North Hall.

Through its strategic partnership with LG Electronics, Luxoft will lead the deployment of webOS Auto into level 2 – 5 autonomous vehicles, initially focusing on digital cockpit development – which includes infotainment, navigation, and other features that are human-car interaction-centric. Luxoft will help automakers and their suppliers to leverage features enabled through webOS Auto to accelerate the deployment of converged auto systems including ADAS, 5G connectivity, and in-vehicle entertainment systems.

“Earlier this year, we open-sourced our webOS to share knowledge and expertise with external partners and developers,” said Dr. I.P. Park, Chief Technology Officer at LG Electronics. “Thanks to our collaboration with Luxoft, we are able to bring webOS into automotive and beyond. Luxoft is providing a substantial technological contribution to webOS and has also greatly enhanced our ability to deploy it into new industries.”

With the mobility revolution gathering pace, webOS Auto is an open and ideal platform for Smart, Connected and Shared Mobility, with highly scalable architecture and 5G connectivity enabling integrated consumers’ personalized digital lifestyles into the driving experience.

“We need a shared vision, and an open platform for collaboration. webOS Auto allows passengers to access their preferred entertainment options in one place, transporting your living room to the car,” said Alwin Bakkenes, Executive Vice President of Automotive at Luxoft. “This enables automakers to make the riding experience more natural and intuitive, while providing a personalized customer experience that connects customers with their automotive brand.”

Luxoft at CES 2019

At CES 2019 (Las Vegas, USA, 8-11 January 2019), together with LG Electronics, Amazon, HERE and The Qt Company, Luxoft will unveil its latest Autonomous Mobility Concept. Join us for a personal, hands-on experience, at our booth (#3107 in the Las Vegas Convention Centre, North Hall) and experience the mobility revolution.

To discover more about LG Electronics at CES, join their keynote speech at 6:30 p.m. PST, January 7 in the MGM Park Theater, Las Vegas.

Source: Luxoft