Luggage in transit: how Ford’s trusted Transit van is helping Dubai’s DUBZ home check-in service make travel less stressful over the holidays

Dubai’s baggage innovation company, DUBZ, has selected the Ford Transit to power its new home check-in service for international travelers.

After its recent acquisition by dnata, one of the world’s largest air services providers, DUBZ can now allow people from anywhere in Dubai or Sharjah to avoid the airport check-in counter altogether by conducting all of the usual airport services at home. Staff will check you in, print your boarding passes, will weigh, tag and secure your luggage and then deliver it to the airport via a secure Transit van for complete peace of mind. Passengers can then simply bypass airport check-in formalities and head straight to their gate via immigration and security.

The service is currently available to customers using flydubai, Saudia, flynas, Kuwait Airline, Gulf Air and China Southern. DUBZ is also in discussions with other airlines to expand the service.

“We’re extremely pleased to be part of this new initiative,” said Mahendra Menon, Commercial Vehicles Operations manager, Ford Middle East and Africa, “The Transit has built an enviable reputation as the go-to vehicle for every delivery application internationally – and the DUBZ new service highlights yet another way how Transit is broadening its scope around the region.”

Samer Sobh, COO & Co-Founder, DUBZ said, “DUBZ is always looking to deliver convenient and innovative travel services to its customers, and we believe the Ford Transit’s capability and versatility allow us to get the job done in the most efficient way possible.”

Source: Ford