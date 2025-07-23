Lucid launches collaborative with critical minerals producers to further strengthen supply chain for American automotive and EV manufacturing

The Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness Collaboration (MINAC) is designed to advance domestic mineral production and strengthen the U.S.-based automotive supply chain

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced it has joined with critical mineral producers Alaska Energy Metals, Graphite One, Electric Metals, and RecycLiCo, to help accelerate the development of domestic critical mineral resources and the procurement of these minerals for use in automotive manufacturing by U.S.-based automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

The newly launched Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness Collaboration (MINAC) will work together to:

Advance domestic mineral production through the completion of offtake agreements for American critical minerals for use in American automobiles;

Identify and resolve barriers, as well as accelerate commercialization and customer adoption;

Expand coordination between the mining and automotive sectors; and

Support the qualification and procurement of domestically produced materials by U.S.-based automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

As part of the collaborative’s launch, Lucid and its partners will be holding a roundtable discussion and event later today, July 23, 2025 in Washington, D.C. with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Sen. Dan Sullivan (AK), and Reps. Nick Begich (AK) and Andy Biggs (AZ). For more details on tonight’s event, please contact media@lucidmotors.com.

MINAC partners focused on advancing domestic mineral production

Alaska Energy Metals, based in Anchorage, AK, is leading the development of a large-scale nickel project in the interior of Alaska. Nickel is a critical component of lithium-ion batteries, which power the vast majority of today’s electric vehicles. The use of high nickel content in battery chemistries plays a key role in creating high energy density battery cells, which can extend vehicle range, improve battery life and reduce reliance on other metals such as cobalt.

Electric Metals USA Limited is currently developing the Emily manganese project in Minnesota. As a key component in lithium-ion battery cathodes, manganese enhances energy density, lowers cost, and improves thermal stability—playing a critical role in enabling long-range, high-performance electric vehicles while ensuring battery and passenger safety.

Graphite One is currently developing facilities for production of graphite in various locations across the United States, including synthetic graphite in Ohio and natural graphite in Northern Alaska. Both of these sites are expected to begin producing graphite by 2028. Lucid and Graphite One have previously announced agreements to supply these synthetic and natural graphite materials to Lucid once production begins.

RecycLiCo is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo’s processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo’s business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

Quotes from MINAC Members and Supporters:

Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO of Lucid

“Domestic supply chains strengthen manufacturing resilience, fortify sustainable supply chains, and accelerate job growth. Following in the footsteps of our previous agreements, today we are doubling down on our commitment to powering American innovation and look forward to working with our partners as we built the next generation of automotive manufacturing in the United States.”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO of Alaska Energy Metals

“By developing resilient automotive supply chains, we establish commercially viable mining operations that also help strengthen the American Defense Industrial Base. Sourcing minerals domestically enables better regulatory oversight, higher environmental standards, metal source traceability, and responsible sourcing. This approach mitigates harmful environmental and human rights risks often associated with foreign mining operations and provides an opportunity to improve the livelihoods of American communities.”

Brian Savage, CEO of Electric Metals (USA) Limited

“We are honored to join MINAC in advancing a secure and resilient 100% domestic supply chain for critical minerals. As the developer of the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, located in Emily, Minnesota, Electric Metals is committed to establishing a domestic source of high-purity manganese products essential to the U.S. electric vehicle, battery, and defense industries. With no current domestic production of manganese, our project addresses a critical vulnerability in the nation’s supply chain. This collaboration is a strategic step toward reducing reliance on foreign sources and strengthening U.S. industrial and energy security.”

Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One, Inc

“Graphite One is pleased to be partnered with Lucid via supply chain offtake agreements for both synthetic and natural graphite. With MINAC representing domestic developers of the essential rechargeable battery materials and Lucid as an end-user, this agreement marks a significant step towards creating the fully U.S.-based supply chain that is an indispensable element of U.S. energy dominance.”

Richard Sadowsky, CEO of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

“RecycLiCo is proud to work alongside Lucid and our fellow MINAC collaborators, advancing our shared commitment to robust, sustainable, and secure, domestic supply chains for critical minerals. We are actively seeking opportunities to leverage our advanced hydrometallurgical process to efficiently recover high-purity lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries, manufacturing scrap, and newly mined ore to help shape a future-ready critical-minerals industry.”

Sen. Mark Kelly (AZ)

“Arizona is proud to be home to Lucid’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, and I’m glad to see them leading the way in building electric vehicles with American-made materials. This is how we keep the economic benefits of innovation in the United States: by strengthening our supply chains, reducing our reliance on China, and supporting good-paying jobs in Arizona.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-05)

“Strengthening America’s mineral independence is essential to securing our future. I applaud this collaboration for advancing a domestic supply chain that puts American workers, manufacturers, and innovation first. We should never rely on foreign adversaries to power our economy. This initiative moves us closer to true energy and industrial sovereignty, and that’s a win for Arizona and for all of America.”

Rep. Eli Crane (AZ-02)

“Investing in domestic raw materials strengthens vital industries, fuels economic growth, and reduces our reliance on adversaries. When the private sector prioritizes American innovation, our nation grows more resilient and competitive. It’s great to see Lucid leading by example and investing in our future at home.”

Rep. Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06)

“Expanding domestic critical mineral production is more important than ever for Arizona and our country. Onshoring our mineral supply chain is one of my top priorities in Congress – it’s both an economic and a national security necessity. This partnership shows the private sector is stepping up to do its part. It’s a powerful example of American leadership and should serve as a model for the rest of the industry. It strengthens our economy, supports our national interests, and showcases what’s possible when American companies lead.”

