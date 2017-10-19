Lucas di Grassi electrifies Rome

Lucas di Grassi and the Audi e-tron FE04 have electrified Rome: The reigning Formula E Champion on a demo drive together with other teams promoted the electric racing series that will be held in Italy’s capital on April 14, 2018. The track layout for the premiere in Rome promises to deliver a race set in spectacular surroundings.
From the world’s largest amphitheater that was built nearly two millenniums ago directly into the future: Formula E with Champion Lucas di Grassi on a demo drive through Rome caused a sensation while promoting Formula E’s visit to the “Eternal City.” Following events in Asia, Africa, South and North America, the electric racing series will be holding its first European round of the new season in Rome before traveling on to Paris, Berlin and Zürich, and then back to North America.
“I’ve seen a lot in three years of Formula E, and this drive through Rome will be another unforgettable experience,” Lucas di Grassi said following his tour of some ten kilometers in the Audi e-tron FE04 which took him directly along the Colosseum and other sights. “Congratulations to Formula E that is making this possible, and ‘thank you’ to Rome for its hospitality. The track looks exciting even at first glance. I’m sure this E-Prix is going to become another highlight on the Formula E calendar.”
Formula E has now published the track layout as well. The circuit in the EUR district (which stands for “Esposizione Universale di Roma,” the Rome World Expo) is routed around the famous Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana and the futuristic La Nuvola convention center. “Even the venue itself, with its architectural contrasts, symbolizes the journey from the past into the future – exactly what Formula E stands for,” says di Grassi. With hairpins, narrow chicanes and a mix of slow and fast sections the circuit promises to deliver a race that will be exciting in a sporting sense as well.
The event in Rome marks another stage on the road to the start of the new season. The first two races will be held in Hong Kong on December 2 and 3.