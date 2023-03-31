Luca Napolitano unveils the first images of the Lancia Concept

Luca Napolitano, Lancia brand CEO, unveils the first images of the Lancia Concept, inviting at the unveil of the car at the “Emozione Pu+Ra” press event on April 15th

“The Lancia Concept is the brand manifesto for the next ten years.” said Luca Napolitano, Lancia brand CEO. “It is a 100% electric concept car which represents the evolution of the Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, the three-dimensional sculpture presented last November during the Lancia Design Day. The Concept is the first vehicle of Lancia new era that includes features which will be present on future models in terms of design, sustainability, technology and electrification. The Lancia Concept will be the revealed at the “Emozione Pu+Ra” press event on April 15th and I am certain that it will impress all Lancia brand lovers around the world.”.

The Lancia Concept features an innovative circular roof which guarantees a panoramic view, getting the most out of the natural light from the exteriors. This stylish and refined feature recalls the primitive geometric shapes typical of Lancia Design and fits perfectly with the sensual lines of the lateral sides.

Lancia Concept features in the back the iconic round taillights linked to the brand most brutal soul and to the legendary Lancia Stratos, with the new Lancia lettering positioned between the lights. The lettering was designed with an original and distinctive font inspired by the Fashion world.

On the rear glasses, some enveloping horizontal lines reinterpret in a modern way the famous venetian-blind-inspired structure of the Lancia Beta HPE of the 1970s. This recreates a home feeling mood like the one of the cozy atmospheres of Italian houses, now further amplified by the large overall window space.

SOURCE: Stellantis