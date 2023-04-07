Luca Napolitano unveils another image of the Lancia Concept

Lancia Brand CEO Luca Napolitano reveals another image of the Lancia Concept, disclosing the cozy, eclectic and sustainable interior of the Brand manifesto

“The new Lancia Concept, the 100% eclectic manifesto that represents the Brand vision for the next 10 years, brings together the interior design values that inspired our future models: Italian quality, eclecticism, home feeling and redesign tradition. The Lancia Concept will be the ultimate expression of “Sustainability by Lancia”, which we called Sustylenability and thanks to the collaboration with Cassina, excellence of the Made in Italy upscale furniture, will allow us to have interiors that take inspiration from our homes.” stated Lancia Brand CEO, Luca Napolitano.

After revealing the first images of the exterior last March 31, the path continues to the “Emozione Pu+Ra” press event on April 15th, when the Lancia Concept will be unveiled.

The second image shared refers to the interior of the Concept which, consistently with the new Design Language of the Brand, recreates the interiors and the atmosphere of our Italian houses, using pure and radical geometric shapes: an unusual coffee table, the eclectic carpet and the seats inspired by the iconic Cassina armchairs.

The warm, welcoming, layered, and eclectic living space created expresses the typical feeling of our domestic environments.

The refined interior of the vehicle is formed by sustainable material consistent with the Brand Renaissance. The ten-year strategic plan will actually make of Lancia the Brand of Stellantis with the highest percentage of recycled materials, as 50% of the touchable surfaces in future vehicles will be produced with eco-sustainable materials.

Sustainability and redesign tradition are the basis for the come back of the iconic panno Lancia. A material of the Brand’s tradition, the panno Lancia has now been updated with a new look thanks to a high-quality, eclectic and vibrant ochre velvet which has been made out of 100% natural fibers and produced using a certified low-emission process. The fabric has been handcrafted with Cassina’s stitching details technique.

SOURCE: Stellantis