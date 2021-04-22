Luc Julia, world-renowned expert in artificial intelligence, joins Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault announces the appointment of Luc Julia, a worldwide expert in artificial intelligence and co-creator of the Siri technology, as Groupe Chief Scientific Officer.

The arrival of Luc Julia is great news for the company. His exceptional track record in artificial intelligence, data and object connectivity will be key to accelerating the deployment of our strategy and becoming a tech company that integrates vehicles. Renaulution is all about talent, expertise and team inventiveness, and we are very pleased to welcome Luc at this moment of transformation for the company, said Luca de Meo.

I am very happy and proud to join Groupe Renault today, the flagship of the French automotive industry. I’m also happy to be starting the Renaulution and to join teams that are building the automotive tech company of tomorrow. Together, drawing on my expertise in human-machine interface and IoT, we will develop new and unique experiences for our customers on and off-board and create value for the Group’s brands, said Luc Julia.

Luc Julia will be responsible for supporting the functions and brands in the conception and deployment of the Group’s roadmap for innovation and key technologies to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s mobility. In this capacity, he will act as an expert in fields as diverse as artificial intelligence, man-machine interfaces, connectivity and software. He will oversee the research and development of these technologies and innovations for their integration into the Group’s product and service plan. He will also interface with key players and partners in the sector, notably in the framework of the Software République. In order to accelerate the company’s shift towards a value chain more focused on next generation services and products, Luc Julia will also be responsible for instilling the Tech culture within the functions and brands.

SOURCE: Renault Group