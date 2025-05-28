Loxo selects Aeva to power autonomous delivery vehicles

Breakthrough FEST® technology promises greater range and payload capacity for next-generation UASLoxo Selects Aeva to Power Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

Aeva®, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that Swiss Urban autonomy software provider

Loxo has selected its long-range 4D LiDAR technology for integration into Loxo’s autonomous driving platform, Digital Driver. The partnership begins with the deployment of Aeva Atlas™, Aeva’s state-of-the-art 4D LiDAR sensor, across Loxo’s delivery vehicle fleet.

Aeva Atlas will be used on Loxo delivery vehicles, designed for middle and last-mile logistics. Loxo selected Aeva for its breakthrough sensing capabilities essential to safe and scalable autonomous operation.

Key advantages of Aeva’s technology for Loxo include:

High-Resolution Long-Range Sensing – For precise detection of obstacles and road users at long distances, up to 500 meters.

– For precise detection of obstacles and road users at long distances, up to 500 meters. Dynamic Object Detection and Tracking – To detect and track the position and velocity of moving objects, with centimeter accuracy.

– To detect and track the position and velocity of moving objects, with centimeter accuracy. Robust Performance Across Conditions – Maintains reliable sensing in challenging weather conditions such as rain, snow, and dust.

– Maintains reliable sensing in challenging weather conditions such as rain, snow, and dust. Vehicle Motion Estimation – Instant velocity data provides accurate localization even without GPS or reliable odometry, such as in tunnels, supporting true vehicle-agnostic deployment.

“Aeva’s 4D LiDAR provides the high-fidelity, real-time data our Digital Driver needs to operate safely and effectively across a wide range of conditions and vehicle types,” said Claudio Panizza, Co-founder and CTO of Loxo. “Their instant velocity data is especially valuable for maintaining localization when traditional sensors fall short, which helps us ensure our vehicles are ready for real-world deployment.”

“Loxo is building a flexible and scalable platform for autonomous goods delivery, and we’re proud to support their mission with our unique 4D LiDAR technology,” said James Byun, Managing Director of Business Development at Aeva. “Aeva sensors offer capabilities that go beyond traditional sensing, helping Loxo navigate safely and confidently in any environment.”

The collaboration between Aeva and Loxo marks a significant step in enabling scalable and weather-resilient autonomous delivery services across Europe and beyond.

SOURCE: Aeva