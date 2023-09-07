Lotus unveils Emeya, its first hyper-GT

Emeya is the new electric grand tourer (GT) from Lotus, designed for the drivers. It brings together the company’s rich history, with sports car levels of performance and latest technologies

Lotus today has unveiled Emeya, the company’s first four-door hyper-GT, in New York City.

“Bringing together our rich heritage with intelligent performance and the latest cutting-edge technologies, we’re pushing the boundaries for how a luxury electric vehicle should look and handle– making it truly for the drivers,” said Feng Qingfeng, CEO, Lotus Group.

Emeya is setting a new benchmark for how a Lotus drives and feels by combining the company’s 75-year expertise in engineering and design, with the latest advanced innovations – bringing drivers an electric car that is exciting to drive and performs exceptionally.

This includes advanced and active aerodynamic features such as the pioneering active front grille, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. All this, combined with a low centre of gravity that Lotus calls ‘hyperstance’, enhances stability when driving, and sets a new standard in the GT segment for ride and handling excellence.

Emeya has an electronically controlled air suspension system. Its advanced onboard sensors feel the road 1,000 times a second and automatically adjust the vehicle to ensure the smoothest ride.

The top specification model for Emeya features Lotus’ high-power dual motor set-up that delivers a top speed of more than 155mph (250km/h) and can accelerate from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in under 2.8 seconds, making it one of the fastest electric GTs in the world.

To provide customers with confidence wherever they’re travelling, the performance of Emeya is complemented by Lotus’ market-leading charging capabilities. It can add 93 miles (150km) of range with approximately five minutes of charge using a 350kW DC fast charger, as well as boost range up to 80% within 18 minutes.

Emeya has been consciously designed with advanced sustainable materials that are also sustainably sourced, to reduce its carbon footprint. This includes a new luxury thread made from repurposed fibres from the fashion industry – as well as PVD aluminium, Alcantara, Nappa leather, and Ultrafabrics PU.

Ensuring that every occupant can enjoy an unrivalled music experience, the Emeya will offer a truly immersive audio system developed with KEF. Emeya’s speaker system will elevate music listening to new levels. It features KEF’s award-winning Uni-Q® speaker design and Uni-Core™ space-saving subwoofer enclosure, as well as Dolby Atmos-enabled 3D surround sound – first seen in a Lotus on the Eletre Hyper-SUV.

“This is a Lotus like you have never seen before. We’ve built on everything Lotus has achieved so far to create a luxury performance car for the drivers, designed to inspire confidence, exhilarate with raw emotion and pure joy – connecting them to the road,” said Ben Payne, Vice-President of Design, Lotus Group.

Emeya brings together emotion and logic, power, and precision, and connects the strength of Lotus sports car DNA with four-door luxury and comfort. The name Emeya was chosen to embody the ambition and commitment which Lotus has for this new vehicle.

Emeya joins as a flagship model in Lotus’ line-up of luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, part of the company’s vision to become a global performance brand by 2028. Production is expected to begin in 2024.

The global premiere of the car took place in the heart of New York City, USA, as part of a three-day immersive brand experience showcasing the past, present and future of Lotus at Studio Emeya.

The activation took over four storeys of a parking lot in Manhattan, inviting attendees on Lotus’ journey and showcasing its rich heritage and experience. The event gave guests an exclusive look at how Emeya was created, and the emotion evoked by driving, before it culminated with an immersive reveal of the car and a rooftop party that saw DJ and radio presenter Benji B entertain crowds as they got up close and personal with Emeya.

Studio Emeya will be open for one day only to the public. To experience the event themselves on Saturday 9 September by registering at: https://StudioEmeya.eventbrite.com

Further information on Emeya will be released in Q4. Details on market availability and pricing will be announced at a future date.

SOURCE: Lotus