Lotus to reveal type 130 all-electric hypercar in London on 16 July 2019

Lotus confirms today that Type 130, the brand’s first all-new model in more than a decade, will be revealed to the world’s media at an exclusive event in Central London on 16 July.

Following first confirmation of the project in April at the Shanghai International Auto Show, several hundred potential owners have come forward to express their interest in the new car. Today, the company announces that a maximum of just 130 examples will be available to own – representing the number of Lotus ‘Types’ introduced during the brand’s 71-year history.

Lotus also confirms today that Type 130 will be built at Hethel in Norfolk, the brand’s headquarters since 1966.

Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished road car in the company’s history, continuing a bloodline rich in firsts and technical game-changers in automotive and motorsport.

A new image and short film are released today, alluding further to what Type 130 will have to offer. Both are available to view and download in the gallery below, while the film is also at https://youtu.be/XJ-zYTBoue0

SOURCE: Lotus