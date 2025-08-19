Lotus Technology received up to $300 million funding commitment to advance business development and strengthen liquidity

Lotus Technology Inc., a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, announced today that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with ATW Partners

Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, announced today that it entered into a securities purchase agreement (“the Transaction”) with ATW Partners, a New York-based investment firm that focuses on cutting-edge companies with long-term growth potential, under which the Company agreed to issue and sell convertible notes for up to an aggregate principal amount of $300 million that will be convertible into ordinary shares of the Company in the form of American depositary shares of the Company.

Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The new funding demonstrates the confidence of our partners in us and provides us additional flexibility to advance our transformation. We are confident that we will further strengthen our operations and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term.”

As previously announced, the Company also entered into a Master Credit Facility Framework Agreement with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited (“Geely”) on July 28, 2025, pursuant to which Geely agrees to provide (including through its affiliates) the Company and its affiliates with a non-revolving credit facility of up to RMB1,600,000,000.

