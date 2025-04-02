Lotus revamps Eletre and Emeya line-up

New ‘600’ and ‘900’ model naming reflects electrifying power output

With the arrival of the new model year, Lotus has revamped the line-up for its Eletre hyper-SUV and Emeya hyper-GT. Thanks to a revised model range, Lotus now offers customers more convenience, clarity and tailored customisation in configuring their perfect Eletre or Emeya. Key novelty is the ‘600’ and ‘900’ model names, that clearly reflects the electrifying power output of the new models. At the same time, legendary equipment level references like GT and GT SE from Lotus’ rich heritage return to the present.

New line-up

Effective immediately, Lotus offers the Eletre hyper-SUV and Emeya hyper-GT as ‘600’ or ‘900’, a reference to the two power output versions of both models. Subsequently Lotus pairs those new versions with clearly identifiable, predefined equipment levels containing popular options and choices. Meaning customers can now express a specific preference for pronounced sportiness or rather a more luxurious and technology led specification.

Recently, the Lotus Emira sports car preceded the Eletre and Emeya by referencing trim level from the legendary past back into the current range, introducing the Emira Turbo SE. Lotus now continues that strategy with the completely new line-up for the Eletre and Emeya, giving legendary naming’s like GT and GT SE a modern new appearance.

As a result, the Lotus Eletre is now available in six clearly defined trim levels: Eletre 600, 600 GT, 600 GT SE and 600 SPORT SE, as well as 900 SPORT and the Eletre 900 SPORT CARBON as the absolute flagship. The Lotus Emeya follows the same nomenclature. Complementing these well-defined trim levels, customers can subsequently further customise their car to their own personal taste thanks to a wide selection of optional packages, individual options and colours. New colours in the pallet are Zenith White and Akoya White for the Eletre, while interior-wise customers can now also opt for the Quartz and Jasper interior themes with the new LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric for the seats.

Overview of main standard features per model

As a result, the newly defined model line-up for the Lotus Eletre and Emeya now offers more convenience and tailored customisation with specific highlights for each trim level:

Eletre 600 : 450 kW (612 bhp) dual-motor, 4WD, 112 kWh battery pack, 22kW onboard charger, active air suspension with Continuous Damping Control, 20-inch wheels, torque vectoring by brake, LED matrix headlights, KEF PREMIUM 15 speaker audio, 29″ HUD, 4 zone climate control, Jasper interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric for the seats

: 450 kW (612 bhp) dual-motor, 4WD, 112 kWh battery pack, 22kW onboard charger, active air suspension with Continuous Damping Control, 20-inch wheels, torque vectoring by brake, LED matrix headlights, KEF PREMIUM 15 speaker audio, 29″ HUD, 4 zone climate control, Jasper interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric for the seats Eletre 600 GT : Highway assist, parking pack, 22″ alloy wheels, 6 piston brakes

: Highway assist, parking pack, 22″ alloy wheels, 6 piston brakes Eletre 600 GT SE : Intelligent glass roof, KEF REFERENCE 23 speakers audio, configurable ambient lighting, illuminated side sills

: Intelligent glass roof, KEF REFERENCE 23 speakers audio, configurable ambient lighting, illuminated side sills Eletre 600 SPORT SE : Lotus dynamic handling pack, active rear spoiler, massaging & ventilated front seats, soft-close doors

: Lotus dynamic handling pack, active rear spoiler, massaging & ventilated front seats, soft-close doors Eletre 900 SPORT : 675 kW dual-motor, 2-speed transmission, Lotus dynamic handling pack, active rear spoiler, Quartz interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric for the seats

: 675 kW dual-motor, 2-speed transmission, Lotus dynamic handling pack, active rear spoiler, Quartz interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric for the seats Eletre 900 SPORT CARBON : extended exterior carbon pack, interior carbon pack, Sports bonnet (lightweight composite material), massaging & ventilated front seats, soft-close doors

: extended exterior carbon pack, interior carbon pack, Sports bonnet (lightweight composite material), massaging & ventilated front seats, soft-close doors Emeya 600 : 450 kW (612 bhp) dual-motor, 4WD, 102 kWh battery pack, 22kW onboard charger, active air suspension with Continuous Damping Control, 20-inch wheels, torque vectoring by brake, LED matrix headlights, KEF PREMIUM 15 speaker audio, 51″ HUD, 4 zone climate control, Jasper interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric for the seats

: 450 kW (612 bhp) dual-motor, 4WD, 102 kWh battery pack, 22kW onboard charger, active air suspension with Continuous Damping Control, 20-inch wheels, torque vectoring by brake, LED matrix headlights, KEF PREMIUM 15 speaker audio, 51″ HUD, 4 zone climate control, Jasper interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric for the seats Emeya 600 GT : Highway assist, parking pack, 21″ alloy wheels, 6 piston brakes

: Highway assist, parking pack, 21″ alloy wheels, 6 piston brakes Emeya 600 GT SE : Intelligent glass roof, hands-free tailgate, configurable ambient lighting, illuminated side sills

: Intelligent glass roof, hands-free tailgate, configurable ambient lighting, illuminated side sills Emeya 600 SPORT SE : Lotus dynamic handling pack, active rear spoiler, active rear diffuser and active front air dam, massaging & ventilated front seats, soft-close doors

: Lotus dynamic handling pack, active rear spoiler, active rear diffuser and active front air dam, massaging & ventilated front seats, soft-close doors Emeya 900 SPORT : 675 kW (918 hp) dual-motor, 2-speed transmission, Lotus dynamic handling pack, active rear spoiler, Quartz interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric for the seats

: 675 kW (918 hp) dual-motor, 2-speed transmission, Lotus dynamic handling pack, active rear spoiler, Quartz interior theme with LOTUSWEAR Performance Fabric for the seats Emeya 900 SPORT CARBON: extended exterior carbon pack, extended interior carbon pack, active rear diffuser, active front air dam, massaging & ventilated front seats, soft-close doors

Unrivaled performance, for the drivers

Although much has changed and has been improved for the new model year, the unrivalled performance of the Lotus Eletre and Emeya has remained untouched, resulting in the two models still being the benchmark in their respective segments. As a ‘600’, both feature a 450 kW (612 hp) all-electric dual-motor powertrain and all-wheel drive as standard, a combination that guarantees stunning performance. With a 0-62 mph sprint in just 4.15 seconds for the Emeya 600 GT (Eletre 600: 4.5 sec) and a top speed of 155 mph (Eletre: 159 mph) as just some striking examples.

Things can always go faster, and the new Eletre and Emeya ‘900’ provide unmistakable evidence, representing superlatives in terms of performance. Both rely on a 675 kW (918 hp) strong dual-motor powertrain, providing the Emeya 900 with an acceleration from a standstill to 62 mph in a stunning 2.78 seconds (Eletre 900: 2.95 sec) and a top speed of 155 mph (Eletre 900: 159 mph).

No less impressive are their electrifying range and charging performances, which boost the Eletre and Emeya to the top performers in their respective segments. With a maximum range of 379 miles (WLTP; Eletre: 373 miles) they are also ideally suited for long electric road trips. And when it is time for a charging stop, the Emeya, for example, also proves itself as an absolute top performer in this area. Thanks to its 800V battery technology with Advanced Lotus Hyper Charging it can be charged from 10-80% in around 14 minutes (under perfect conditions) using a 400kW DC charger (Eletre: 20 minutes from 10-80% at a 350kW DC charger), giving it the status of one of the fastest-charging EVs in the world.

Eletre and Emeya: two of a kind

Like every Lotus, the Eletre – a pure electric performance SUV – and Emeya – a pure electric hyper-GT – are first and foremost cars ‘For The Drivers’. Their DNA is 100% Lotus, with exceptional, class-leading ride and handling, steering and aero performance. With their sleek design, powerful electric motors and luxurious interior, the Eletre and Emeya set new standards in the world of electric vehicles. The two share common characteristics like cutting-edge technology, a sophisticated design, exceptional performance and unparalleled driving experiences, whether you’re seeking exhilarating speed, supreme comfort or advanced safety features. A signature element of the Eletre and Emeya designs is their ‘porosity’ – the aerodynamic principle of air flowing through the vehicle as well as under, over and around it. Porosity was at the heart of the Lotus Evija’s design, is integral to the Emira, and has provided clear inspiration for both the Eletre and Emeya.

High-quality interiors with luxury materials and tactile surfaces, a pristine fit and finish, customisable ambient lighting, an intelligent driver cockpit and intuitive infotainment systems create a premium and comfortable cabin environment, with features like ventilated seats with massage enhancing the overall immersive driving experience.

Available to order now, the Lotus Eletre and Emeya 600 and 900 will arrive at Lotus retailers this summer. The newly defined trim levels have resulted in competitive pricing levels, with prices starting at £84.990 for the Eletre 600 and Emeya 600.

SOURCE: Lotus