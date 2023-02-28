Lotus Emira named Best Performance Car at ‘UK Car Of The Year’ awards

Emira praised for high level of interior quality, dynamic performance and value for money

The Lotus Emira has been named Best Performance Car at the ‘UK Car of the Year’ awards 2023.

Now into its sixth year, the UKCOTY is wholly independent and designed to advise UK customers about the best new cars on the market. It is judged by almost 30 professional journalists who cover the whole automotive industry, including some of the most respected names from national newspapers, magazines, TV and online.

Comments from the judges included:

“It’s great to have Lotus back producing cars that put a big smile on your face – and with a huge step-up in interior quality.” – Paul Barker, Carwow

“As Lotus’ last-ever petrol car, the Emira two-seater sports car had to visually ‘go out with a bang’. Inside, the Emira’s cabin is one of its most well-appointed and comfortable ever to wear a Lotus badge. All in all, big bang achieved.” – Guy Bird, freelance journalist

“What a return to form! Rapid yet enjoyable at lower speeds, a ride/handling balance that defies belief and exotica looks despite being cheaper than its Italian rivals.” – Keith Jones, CAR magazine and Parkers Car Guide

Russell Carr, Director of Design, Lotus Cars, led the Emira design team and said: “It is a great honour for the whole team at Lotus to receive this award for the Emira, and from such respected and knowledgeable judges.”

He added: “This award is also an appreciation and acknowledgement for all at Lotus Cars, from the engineering and development teams, those in manufacturing and quality and in sales and marketing, who have worked to take this now multi-award-winning sports car from concept to production and record sales.”

The Emira now goes forward for the overall UK Car of the Year title, to be announced next month.

Powered by either a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder or a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine through a manual, automatic or Dual Clutch Transmission, the Emira delivers breath-taking performance and class-leading ride and handling. It is a junior supercar with everyday usability, beautifully balanced with excellent steering weight. Delivering a shift in practicality, comfort, functionality and technology, it is a true Lotus – nimble, mid-engined, exotic looking and competitively priced. It is the most accomplished Lotus road car ever to come out of the Hethel factory gates.

SOURCE: Lotus