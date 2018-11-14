Los Angeles debut for all-new Kia Soul

The all-new Kia Soul will make its world debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. An icon of Kia design, the Soul is all new for 2020 and will come to market with a bold, immediately recognizable design, uncompromising versatility and a fun-to-drive personality.

The availability of several powertrains, including turbocharged engines and zero-emissions electric options, will make the Soul a consummate performer for the modern era.

The new all-electric Kia Soul is set to go on sale in Europe next year. Full UK specification, pricing and on-sale date will be announced in due course.

SOURCE: Kia