Loop Global expands partnership with Nuvei to enhance EV charging experience in Canada

Nuvei’s unattended solution and local acquiring capabilities power Loop Global’s EV charging terminals across Canada; expansion underscores both companies’ global growth ambitions

Nuvei today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Loop Global, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, to enhance payment experiences for drivers across Canada.

Building on an existing successful U.S. collaboration, Nuvei is now providing Loop Global with its direct local acquiring capabilities for turnkey unattended EV charging terminals across Canadian commercial properties, workplaces, municipalities, and public infrastructure. By processing transactions domestically through Nuvei, Loop Global can deliver faster, more reliable transactions for EV drivers while enabling terminal operators to benefit from higher approval rates, reduced complexity, and greater predictability of interchange costs.

Loop Global’s charging stations are powered by WizarPOS’ secure Android-based unattended smart terminals, integrated with Nuvei’s modular platform to deliver enterprise-grade payment capabilities through a single seamless solution.

Canada’s EV market continues to accelerate, with zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) accounting for 15.4% of all new registrations in 2024, nearly one in five new vehicles by Q4, according to S&P Global Mobility . Since 2020, more than 724,000 ZEVs have been registered nationwide . Looking ahead, the Canadian EV and charging infrastructure market is forecast to nearly double in size, from USD 6.56 billion in 2024 to over USD 12 billion by 2029 , underscoring the rapid expansion of both consumer adoption and the supporting payments ecosystem.

Phil Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented: “This partnership represents another important step in delivering seamless payment experiences in fast-growing industries. Drawing on our deep experience supporting leading EV charging networks, we’re combining our local acquiring capabilities in Canada with Loop Global’s expanding EV infrastructure and WizarPOS’ Android payment technology to power the shift to sustainable transportation, making it easier for consumers to operate electric vehicles wherever they are and however they choose to pay.”

Son Dang, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder, Loop Global, added: “Our expanded partnership with Nuvei ensures drivers enjoy reliable, secure, and seamless charging experiences, while keeping charging convenient for drivers and cost-effective for site hosts.”

The Canadian expansion also marks the launch of a joint global growth strategy, with Nuvei and Loop Global planning to extend their collaboration to additional regions, starting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before the end of 2025.

This strategic announcement further highlights why Nuvei is the payments partner of choice for businesses in Canada. Nuvei’s direct acquiring capabilities empower businesses nationwide to process domestic transactions locally, eliminating third-party processors and enabling significantly higher approval rates. Combined with advanced APM connectivity and omnichannel solutions, Nuvei helps Canadian businesses simplify payments, capture more sales, and deliver seamless customer experiences.

SOURCE: Nuvei