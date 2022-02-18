Looking back at a Pearl in the making – MAN Truck & Bus UK celebrate 30 years

February 18th 1992 and February 18th 2022 are both important milestone dates in the history of MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd

30 years ago the UK business, known then as MAN-VW Truck and Bus, was jointly owned by the manufacturing conglomerate Lonrho and MAN Nutzfahrzeuge. With their offices based in London Lonrho held a majority 80 per-cent shareholding, with MAN Nutzfahrzeuge owning the remaining 20 per-cent share. At that time the business function was to market MAN Volkswagen middleweight trucks and MAN HGV’s through a 28-strong dealer network.

The share owner relationship between Lonrho and MAN-VW Truck and Bus was established in 1984, but MAN Germany had major expansion plans for the entire European Truck business and a strong desire to increase its market share across all its major markets. In February 1992 MAN Germany shone lights on the UK where they knew they could do better and with new focus and leadership it could grow its market share from eighth in the truck sales league and 1,366 registrations (in 1991).

The outright business purchase saw MAN in Germany purchase Lonrho’s 80 per-cent share for £20m. On February the 18th 1992 the new company was formed and named MAN Truck & Bus UK. Based from their new Head Quarter offices in Swindon MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd took over responsibility for distribution, sales and service of MAN Trucks, buses and spare parts.

Today MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd pride themselves in supplying our customers with a range of award winning vehicles, from TGE vans (3.0 to 6.0 tonnes) to TGL, TGM, TGS, and the flagship TGX trucks (7.5 to 250 tonnes) and luxurious NEOPLAN coaches, all of which are supported by our focussed network and our strong team across the UK.

Jurgen Knorpp was appointed as the company’s first Managing Director, a position he held until December 2004.

The Volkswagen light commercial vehicle business was unaffected and transferred back to VAG in Milton Keynes.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus UK