Lookers is named Mercedes-Benz Cars UK Retailer of the Year 2017

Mercedes-Benz Cars UK has named Lookers Group Kent as Retailer of the Year at the annual Mercedes-Benz Retailer Awards, held in London on Saturday night.

Lookers – which has sites in Ashford, Canterbury, Maidstone, and Tonbridge – stood out thanks to its impressive performance in every area. This includes new and used car sales; workshop retail hours; customer retention; and customer service.

Gary Savage, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, commented: “Lookers Group has given an outstanding performance this year. Every area of the business is aligned to make sure the customer gets the best experience possible.”

“It’s thanks to their hard-working – and extremely deserving – staff that we’ve chosen to present Lookers with the Retailer of the Year award. Their enthusiasm and dedication means they have successfully delivered a hugely positive and friendly customer experience throughout the business.”

This year’s smart Retailer of the Year was LSH Auto.

Gary Savage said: “The introduction of the newest smart electric drive in 2017 was an important step for smart. LSH embraced the latest addition, and have continued to encapsulate the fun of the brand.”

Other winners on the night were Inchcape South Midlands, which was named After Sales Team of the Year; Sytner West, which was awarded AMG Team of the Year; Western Automobile Company, which took Customer Services Team of the Year. The Used Car Team of the Year trophy went to Hughes.

In 2017 Mercedes-Benz Cars UK achieved another record year with 179,000 cars sold and over seven per cent market share. It is the eighth consecutive year of growing sales for Mercedes-Benz, placing the brand fourth in the UK market and first among premium manufacturers.

