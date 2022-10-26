Longest-range electric boat now comes in sheltered version for Florida

The hydrofoiling Candela C-8 now comes in a T-TOP edition for fast zero-emission journeys in sunnier waters.

The best electric boat just got even better. The hydrofoiling Candela C-8 now comes in a T-TOP edition for fast zero-emission journeys in sunnier waters.

Thanks to the innovative use of computer-guided hydrofoils, the Candela C-8 T-TOP has twice the range of any other electric speedboat. Powered by its highly efficient Candela C-POD motor, it can cruise for 2,5 hours at 22 knots.

The hydrofoil technology cuts energy usage by 80% compared to traditional boats and is the key to long range on battery power. Thanks to this, Candela C-8 T-TOP can accommodate the needs of powerboaters that seek to travel sustainably between popular destinations in Florida.

“On one charge, you can cruise from central Miami to Key Biscayne and back. In silence, no fumes, no slamming, for only ten dollars of electricity”, says Tanguy de Lamotte, CEO of Candela US office.

The Candela C-8 T-TOP version features a carbon fiber sunroof that provides ample shade for the eight passengers and new features that make C-8 the ideal place to spend a long, sun-drenched day on the water.

The T-Top is, just like the boat itself, made entirely out of carbon fiber and weighs only 100 pounds, but is sturdy enough to carry several water toys – two SUP:s, a kayak, and plenty of fishing rods. Or why not water skis, as the wake-less C-8 is the ideal craft for perfecting those beautiful big spray turns.

The T-Top also has mounts for extra equipment, like radar, searchlights, or a VHF antenna. It will also be fitted with interior downlights, with the possibility to have a red night light that preserves the crew’s night vision – handy when returning home after a late dinner.

Driving Candela C-8 in waves is like driving a high-end electric car on the highway: Silent, smooth, and zero emission. Lifting the boat out of the water not only reduces the consumption to a fraction of that of a planing boat. It also creates a ride unmatched by any other vessel at sea since the boat doesn’t touch the waves.

“It’s just the best ride! Once you’re flying, all the bad things about planing boats are gone. It’s like driving an electric car for the first time: you never want to drive a conventional car ever again. The experience is so much better. With this boat, you can enjoy the journey as well as the destination”, says Tanguy de Lamotte.

While passengers might not want the ride to end, the Candela C-8 T-TOP is the perfect place to hang out once you have dropped anchor at your favorite destination.

With its optional foldable transom, the C-8 T-Top becomes a spacious social platform for swimming, diving, or water sports. The front cabin with a marine head also gives the possibility to stay out overnight.

The Candela C-8 will make its US debut at CES on January 5th 2023.

SOURCE: Candela