Lone Fønss Schrøder appointed Chairperson of Geely Sweden Holdings’ board and joining Volvo Cars’ Nomination committee, stepping down from Volvo Cars’ Board of Directors

Volvo Car AB (publ) today announces that Lone Fønss Schrøder has decided to step down from its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This is due to her appointment as Chairperson of the board of Geely Sweden Holdings. Geely Sweden Holdings has also informed that they will appoint Lone Fønss Schrøder as one of its representatives for Geely Sweden Holdings in Volvo Cars’ Nomination Committee.

Lone Fønss Schrøder joined the Volvo Cars’ Board in 2010 and became Vice Chairperson of the Board in 2018. Additionally, she has served as Chair of the Audit Committee. During her tenure in Volvo Cars’ Board, she has played a vital role in her different capacities within the Board.

“On behalf of the board, I extend our sincere thanks to Lone for her 15 years of outstanding dedication and valuable contributions to the Volvo Cars Board”, says Eric Li, Volvo Cars’ Chairperson of the Board.

The Nomination Committee will consequently convene.

