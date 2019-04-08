London drivers can save up to £24 per day by switching to the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Owners of older cars who drive in London on a daily basis can save up to £24 per day, or around £500 per month, by switching to the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

With the establishment of the new Ultra-Low Emissions Zone in central London, petrol cars that don’t meet Euro 4 standards (pre 2006) and diesel cars that don’t meet Euro 6 standards (pre 2015) face a daily charge of £12.50 in addition to the £11.50 daily congestion charge.

Thanks to its official WLTP economy figures of 139 mpg and CO2 emissions of 46g/km the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is classed as an Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle, exempt from both the new ULEZ charges and the £11.50 congestion charge. Non plug-in hybrids, also known as “mild” or “self-charging” hybrids, are not classed as ULEVs and are therefore no longer exempt from the congestion charge.

Regular London drivers should also be mindful of the fact that by October 2021, well within shortest typical finance arrangements of 36 months, the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone is set to expand to include Greater London between the North and South Circular Roads incorporating areas such as Hammersmith, Southwark, Greenwich and Haringey.

More importantly, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a WLTP range of 28 electric miles which means it can be driven in pure electric mode in London’s ULEZ, contributing to a cleaner and quieter environment for those living in London.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is available from £36,755 OTR with a range of flexible finance offers available offering up to £2,500 deposit contributions and low interest rates. Customers can find out more at https://www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk/special-offers

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors