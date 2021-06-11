Logistics go greener at Automobili Lamborghini. Rail transport of Urus body shells with 85% reduction in CO2 emissions

Automobili Lamborghini announces a further initiative that strengthens its path toward an ever greener and more eco-friendly future, following the World Environment Day on 5 June

In fact, road transportation will be entirely replaced by rail. This shift will reduce CO2 emissions by 85%, going from 2,234 tons to 331 per weekly journey (saving some 1,903 tons of carbon dioxide annually). All this while guaranteeing a total transit time of 48 hours – a record time for this type of transport – from the site in Zwickau to Modena. Again, from a sustainable perspective, the only transport by wheel will take place on gas trucks (LNG) and will be that from Modena to the Sant’Agata Bolognese site, accounting for around 21 km out of the total 1,000 km journey.

This initiative follows the announcement of Lamborghini’s “Direzione Cor Tauri” future global program, involving a complete switch to hybrid technologies by 2024 and the vision for a new fully-electric model in the second half of the decade. Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Our decarbonization program continues and is being translated into tangible actions. Following the announcement of the Direzione Cor Tauri program, we are now unveiling a further component of our integrated plan, through which we want to bring practical solutions to today’s environmental challenges, taking action to develop our products and our Sant’Agata Bolognese site. The implementation of a sustainable logistics chain is an important step on this journey.”

With a historic investment of more than €1.5 billion over the next four years, the Direzione Cor Tauri program will lead to the decarbonization of future Lamborghini models and of the Sant’Agata Bolognese site, with a target to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% across the entire range by 2025. Cor Tauri starts from a holistic vision of the company’s sustainability strategy: a 360° approach that spans from the products to the Sant’Agata Bolognese site, from production lines to offices. The 160,000 square-meter area achieved CO2 neutral certification in 2015, which was maintained even after the production site was doubled in size in recent years. In addition to reducing CO2 emissions, environmental protection, sustainability in the supply chain, attention to employees and corporate social responsibility are integral parts of this strategy.

SOURCE: Lamborghini