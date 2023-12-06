Logistics and transportation industry: Bosch launches service platform in Europe, India, and the United States

Digital ecosystem for freight carriers and logistics service providers

Bosch’s digital logistics platform L.OS, targeted for simplifying IT processes in the transport and logistics industry, is celebrating a successful market launch. In Europe, India, and the U.S., the Bosch offering has already won 50 customers. 20 logistics companies each from Germany and India and ten from the U.S. are among the first L.OS customers. In addition, the integration of more than 50 service providers into the digital marketplace is already underway. Last year, Bosch announced a strategic collaboration with the U.S. cloud provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) to digitalize logistics. The transportation and logistics industry is the backbone of the global economy. Bosch sees great market opportunities for its logistics services driving efficiency improvement. The technology company aims to generate global sales of some 500 million euros with logistics services by 2030, and has set up a separate unit with more than 400 associates for its digital platforms business.

With L.OS, Bosch has ushered in the digital age for freight carriers, fleet owners and logistics service providers. Our logistics platform offers a complete ecosystem and software environment for using and combining services from different providers. For Bosch, the transportation and logistics industry is strategically important” says Dr. Markus Heyn, member of the Bosch board of management and chairman of the Mobility business sector.

Open platform for providers of logistics solutions

Using the digital L.OS platform, logistics and transportation companies across the globe will have quick and easy access to IT services, and thus be able to operate more efficiently and sustainably. The distinctive feature of L.OS is that it is open to all providers of logistics solutions and facilitates the smooth interplay of disparate services and data. For freight carriers and freight companies, this presents a chance to reap far greater benefit from the opportunities of digitalization for themselves in accordance with their individual needs or requirements in the respective country without having to set up resource- and cost-intensive IT projects of their own. In India, for example, Bosch’s proprietary “TrakZeus” positioning solution for efficient fleet and transportation management as well as route and parking planning has been available on L.OS from the start. The “Digital CN” solution allows transport documents such as e-way bills to be digitized quickly and easily, so that they can be transmitted securely via cell phone. In Europe, L.OS has been launched with a first service integration enabling secure truck parking booking as an extra feature for existing transportation management systems, while in the U.S., a dedicated transportation management system simplifies and manages operations for fleets.

New Bosch operating unit to build digital platforms

In July 2023, Bosch established its new, transnational “Mobility Platform and Services” operating unit to build digital platforms. More than 400 associates in Europe, India, and the U.S. are responsible for the further development and support of Bosch digital platforms. This currently includes for example “Mobility Marketplace”, a neutral digital ecommerce marketplace as well as “ParkZeus”, an integrated parking platform, and the “Logistics Operating System” L.OS. “The establishment of a dedicated unit underscores the great importance Bosch attaches to the digitalization of mobility empowered by cloud-based platforms. We want to enable companies to come together to co-create, innovate and solve complex problems of mobility through our platforms. Together, we’re driving the vision of sustainable and safe mobility enabled by digital platforms and the inclusivity it brings with it.,” says Sandeep Nelamangala, the executive director responsible for the digital platforms business at Bosch.

SOURCE: Bosch