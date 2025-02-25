Liverpool City Region orders 58 next-generation Alexander Dennis Enviro400EV zero-emission double deckers

Alexander Dennis, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it has taken a firm order from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority for 58 next-generation Enviro400EV zero-emission buses

Alexander Dennis, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it has taken a firm order from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority for 58 next-generation Enviro400EV zero-emission buses.

The electric buses are expected to join the city region’s current fleet later this year. Publicly owned by the Combined Authority, they will be operated by a commercial bus operator ahead of the introduction of franchising from 2026 onwards. Their purchase is being supported by the second tranche of the Department for Transport’s Zero-Emission Bus Regional Areas fund (ZEBRA 2).

The Enviro400EV is part of Alexander Dennis’ next generation of zero-emission buses. It has been designed to maximise its environmental benefits and testing certified by the Zemo Partnership has confirmed its best-in-class energy requirement of only 0.67kWh/km over the UK Bus Cycle alongside a market-leading 97% grid-to-wheel charging efficiency. Combined with a warranted energy throughput of up to 1.6GWh, ongoing operating costs will be kept to a minimum to ensure the buses are financially as well as environmentally sustainable.

All 58 Enviro400EV for the Liverpool City Region will be built in Britain, supporting 1,900 UK skilled jobs and more than 60 apprenticeships at Alexander Dennis as well as further significant employment at the manufacturer’s 8,000 suppliers across the United Kingdom.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “Buses are the backbone of our public transport network – around 80% of all public transport journeys in our region are taken by bus. But for too long, our communities have been left with a second-class service that simply doesn’t work for them.

“That’s why we’re taking back control of our buses and putting the public back at the heart of public transport. These new, state-of-the-art, all-electric double-deckers are another step towards building the London-style transport system our region deserves – one that’s reliable, affordable, and works for the people it’s meant to serve.

“And because they’re built right here in Britain, they’re helping to support thousands of good, well-paid jobs and apprenticeships too. Franchising will be the biggest shake-up to our bus network in decades, but we’re not waiting until 2026 to make things better. Whether it’s capping fares at £2 or investing in cleaner, greener vehicles, we’re getting on with the job of making journeys cheaper, better, and more sustainable for local people.”

Alexander Dennis President & Managing Director, Paul Davies, said: “We’re honoured to support the team at the Combined Authority and Mayor Steve Rotheram as they work to further improve bus services across the Liverpool City Region. The 58 new Enviro400EV double deckers we’re building will cut out tailpipe emissions and offer passengers a smoother, quieter journey. They will also support British jobs and apprenticeships across our own network of facilities as well as in our extensive supply chain, ensuring that public money is reinvested in our economy.

“Political leaders like Mayor Steve Rotheram deserve huge credit for the support they are providing to British bus manufacturers, recognising we are a key contributor to growing the UK economy, and we look forward to working with the other mayoral combined authorities in future to bolster the electric bus revolution.”

SOURCE: Alexander Dennis