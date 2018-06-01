Home > News Releases > Live streaming of the Audi Brand Summit

Live streaming of the Audi Brand Summit

June 1, 2018

Audi invites viewers to its second national brand show in its largest single market – China – on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. At the Audi Brand Summit in the technology hotspot Shenzhen, the brand will present its Chinese market initiative with models from the Q family and mobility topics for the future. The highlight of the event is the world premiere of the new full-size class SUV, the Audi Q8.

The Audi brand show starts at 2:00 p.m. CEST – the brand with the four rings is broadcasting the event live via satellite, on the Internet and via Smart TV.

Audi Summit – Shenzhen, China
Tuesday, June 5, 2018
2:00 p.m. (CEST)

  • on Audi MediaTVwww.audimedia.tv
    (English, link provided for embedding the live stream in other websites)
  • via SmartTV and iOS as well as Android using the Audi MediaTV app
  • via satellite (English, Chinese)
  • on the Audi MediaTV YouTube channel
  • on the Facebook page of AUDI AG

A summary of the press conference and additional TV footage of the Audi Q8 will be available afterwards at www.audimedia.tv.

The press kits will be available for downloading starting at 2:00 p.m. at www.audi-mediacenter.de.

