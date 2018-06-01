Live streaming of the Audi Brand Summit

Audi invites viewers to its second national brand show in its largest single market – China – on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. At the Audi Brand Summit in the technology hotspot Shenzhen, the brand will present its Chinese market initiative with models from the Q family and mobility topics for the future. The highlight of the event is the world premiere of the new full-size class SUV, the Audi Q8.
The Audi brand show starts at 2:00 p.m. CEST – the brand with the four rings is broadcasting the event live via satellite, on the Internet and via Smart TV.
Audi Summit – Shenzhen, China
Tuesday, June 5, 2018
2:00 p.m. (CEST)
- on Audi MediaTV: www.audimedia.tv
(English, link provided for embedding the live stream in other websites)
- via SmartTV and iOS as well as Android using the Audi MediaTV app
- via satellite (English, Chinese)
- on the Audi MediaTV YouTube channel
- on the Facebook page of AUDI AG
A summary of the press conference and additional TV footage of the Audi Q8 will be available afterwards at www.audimedia.tv.
The press kits will be available for downloading starting at 2:00 p.m. at www.audi-mediacenter.de.