LISI AUTOMOTIVE: Two year anniversary of the acquisition of HiVol Products LLC

On September 14th, 2018, LISI AUTOMOTIVE and ARCH Global Precision LLC signed an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the assets of HiVol Products LLC (now known as LISI Automotive Livonia) accelerating our development in the United States and benefiting from a strong technical and industrial base on the North American continent.

“It was important to be geographically close to our customers, to be able to interact with them in the same time zone, to be able to meet with them more easily and quickly when necessary. Thanks to this geographical proximity, we will now accelerate our development on this market for our other product families” says Pierre CLAUDE, Sales Director Safety Mechanical Components Business Group.

On the one hand, during these past two years and thanks to the support and dedication of our LISI AUTOMOTIVE teams, we were able to add Electrical parking brake components in Livonia product lines. The next step is to introduce Guide Pins and Torsion Bars, which are currently produced in Europe and Asia.

“LISI AUTOMOTIVE has believed in us since day one. We have come a long way; and we are becoming a full-fledged member of the LISI AUTOMOTIVE team” says Randy HINZ, General Manager at LISI Automotive Livonia.

On the other hand, on the strength of our previous international acquisitions the integration happened as smoothly as expected. The agreement has brought to our company a know-how in cold forging and machining on stainless steel that we had not worked on until now.

“Having worked with our plants in Shanghai and Čejč for years prior to the acquisition, our core team already had experience in international project management [and] was ready to lead this integration project” writes Martin BELEY, Vice President Safety Mechanical Components Business Group.

Congratulations to our teams in Livonia for their efforts and productivity during these two first years and we wish them the best for the years to come!

SOURCE: LISI AUTOMOTIVE