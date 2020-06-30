LISI AUTOMOTIVE awarded by General Motors for the year 2019

We are pleased to announce that LISI AUTOMOTIVE has received the Supplier Quality Excellence award from General Motors for the year 2019. This award was given for the seventh consecutive year to the American manufacturing location in Lake Zurich (TERMAX) as well as the German LISI AUTOMOTIVE manufacturing locations in Mellrichstadt and Heidelberg for the third consecutive year.

This special award is given by General Motors to specific suppliers who have demonstrated consistent quality performance. Suppliers who receive this award recognition have met or exceeded a very stringent set of quality performance criteria and have achieved the cross-functional support of the entire General Motors organization.

“We know that maintaining a focus on the details to deliver defect-free product to our assembly plants consistently is not an easy task, so much that only a fraction of our suppliers has earned this recognition. You are a critical part of the team who helps ensure the customer is delighted with their product purchase and we want to recognize and thank you for that.” writes Richard Demuynck, Executive Director, Global Quality and Supplier Development at General Motors.

“Congratulations to our plants which, once again, have shown rigor and continuous dedication to achieving excellence” comments Wes Gardocki, President of TERMAX.

The award-winning factories of Mellrichstadt, Heidelberg and Lake Zurich specialize in the manufacture of clipped metal, plastic and metal-plastic solutions for interior and exterior trim, but also clipped solutions such as fasteners, cage nuts or rivets.

SOURCE: LISI AUTOMOTIVE