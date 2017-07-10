Limited run Subaru Outback introduced

Subaru are pleased to announce the launch of a limited run of fifty Black & Ivory Outbacks.

Available from 1st September, the limited run Outback is styled with Crystal Back Silica paint and the interior is equipped with Ivory leather, making the limited specification an eye-catching contrast of Black & White.

Outback is the world’s first crossover, successfully combining the benefits of a passenger estate car with the all-road capabilities of an SUV. Outback was also the first Subaru model to be equipped with Subaru’s EyeSight advanced collision avoidance system which functions optically, acting as a second pair of eyes for the driver. The Outback has also recently won two Silver Driver Power awards for best family car, and another for practicality and boot space.

All models are well equipped with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive System, Boxer engine and a 5 Star Euro NCAP rating, LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, power tailgate, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control, rear view camera, X-Mode, Hill Descent Control, and Subaru Starlink infotainment system and navigation. Petrol models are also equipped with start-stop system and Subaru Intelligent Drive, which allows drivers to select different engine modes according to road conditions.

The limited run Outback is available in Petrol and Diesel and is priced at £35,545 for the Diesel 2.0D SE Premium Lineartronic and £33,545 for the Petrol 2.5i SE Premium Lineartronic

