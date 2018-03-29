Limited Edition Sport Black Model heralds arrival of updated 2018 Mazda2

Mazda’s sharp-handling, stylish and high-quality supermini benefits from a host of updates this spring. On sale from the 3rdApril, the 2018 Mazda2 sees the introduction of a refreshed five grade line-up, additional equipment across the range and the launch of the limited edition Mazda2 Sport Black.

Limited to just 500 cars, the Sport Black is powered by the 90ps version of Mazda’s 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine and is marked out by its unique exterior detailing and free-of-charge choice of Deep Crimson Mica, Dynamic Blue Mica or Machine Grey Metallic paint. Delivering a stand-out and sporty appearance that compliments the taut proportions of the Mazda2, the Sport Black features Brilliant Black detailing on the mirror caps, rear roof spoiler, skirt trims, grille and shark fin antenna, while 16-inch black alloy wheels and privacy glass add the finishing touch.

Priced from £13,295 to £17,095, the 2018 Mazda2 range features five revised trim levels: SE+, SE-L+, SE-L Nav+, Sport Nav+ and GT Sport Nav+. Exclusively powered by Mazda’s 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine, which is offered in 75, 90 and 115ps outputs, the updated Mazda2 range benefits from improved equipment to deliver extra value for money regardless of which model you choose.

Matched to the 75ps engine, the £13,295 SE+ features 15-inch alloy wheels, heated power fold mirrors, 60:40 split rear seats and electric rear windows – all items previously absent from the entry-point model in the range. Offered with both the 75 and 90ps engines, the SE-L+ and SE-L Nav+ models also have enhanced equipment with the addition of dusk-sensing lights, rear parking sensors, rain sensing front wipers and climate control air conditioning.

Matched to the 90ps engine, the popular Sport Nav trim sees 2018 model year cars marked out by a Brilliant Black rear roof spoiler, while the range topping GT Sport Nav+ can be ordered with either the 90 or 115ps engine. All GT Sports now get a reversing camera, while as before, the flagship 115ps engine is matched to a six-speed manual gearbox. The rest of the range features a five-speed gearbox, while 90ps versions of the SE-L+, SE-L Nav+ and Sport Nav can be specified with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Other highlights of the updated 2018 Mazda2 range include the introduction of four new paint colours: Ceramic Metallic and Sonic Silver Metallic, plus Machine Grey Metallic and Soul Red Crystal, which both use Mazda’s unique three-layer TAKUMINURI painting technology. Compared to previous Mazda2’s Soul Red Metallic paint, Soul Red Crystal increases brightness by approximately 20 per cent and depth by 50 per cent.

The first Mazda model homologated under Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP) regulations, the 2018 Mazda2 retains the same mechanical updates Mazda’s supermini received in June 2017.

The host of updates added to this highly acclaimed supermini last summer included the introduction of Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control technology and detailed improvements to the suspension and steering to deliver improved ride comfort and steering response. In addition, interior upgrades included new seat fabrics, a new steering wheel and enhanced sound insulation.

Noise-insulating glass in the windscreen and additional under bonnet sound proofing ensure excellent refinement, while sound absorbing material inside of the tailgate, on the parcel shelf and in the spare wheel well reduce high-frequency noise entering the cabin.

This impressive sophistication is matched to the driver-focused dynamics and fun-to-drive ethos you’d expect of a Mazda. Thanks to last year’s technical updates, revised front and rear damper settings improve ride quality, while the modified front anti-roll bar bushing enhances body control. Additionally, a small recalibration of the electric power steering has resulted in improved steering feel.

Fitted as standard across the 2018 Mazda2 range, G-Vectoring Control (GVC) varies engine torque to optimise loading on the wheels when cornering to indiscernibly increase handling precision and improve comfort. As before, the Mazda2 features excellent active safety equipment with all 90ps and 115ps powered cars featuring Smart City Brake Support and Lane Departure Warning System.

Commenting on the 2018 Mazda2 Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK said, “the Mazda2 is a really important car in our line up. It may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our products. These updates come less than a year after the Mazda2 benefited from a host of technical updates and now with enhanced equipment, the 2018 Mazda2 is better value than ever and remains a class-leading contender in what is still the biggest selling and most competitive segment in the UK car market.”

Adding, “our coherent eight-model line-up has been created based on feedback from our customers and dealers, and with the launch of the limited edition Sport Black Mazda2 we have an affordable standout model that brings the generous equipment, distinctive looks and high-quality discerning small car buyers are looking for.”

2018 Mazda2 – Pricing and Specification

SE+ SE-L+ / SE-L Nav+ Sport Black+ SKYACTIV-G Petrol OTR OTR OTR 1.5 75ps £13,295 £14,095 – 1.5 90ps – £14,895 £15,995 1.5 90ps Auto – £16,195 – 1.5 115ps – – – Notes: 90ps Price includes Integrated Navigation system with 3-years free European map updates. All Mazda2 models feature the following standard equipment: SE-L+ grade adds the following equipment in addition to SE+: Sport Black+ grade adds the following equipment in addition to SE-L Nav+: Fuel saving technology i-stop (idling stop start system) Gear shift indicator (manual transmission models only) Exterior 15″ Alloy wheels Heated auto power-folding door mirrors with integrated indicators Daytime running lights Coming home / leaving home lights Dusk-sensing lights LED front fog lights Rear parking sensors 16″ Black alloy wheels Privacy glass Brilliant Black mirror caps Brilliant Black Shark fin antenna Radiator grille accent (Black) Brilliant Black front and side airdam skirts Brilliant Black rear roof spoiler Grey alloy decals Interior Black cloth seat trim Trip computer Height adjustable steering wheel 60:40 rear split seats Height adjustable driver’s seat Leather-wrapped steering wheel & gear knob Passenger seat lift Comfort Engine start / stop button Front power windows Rear power windows Remote keyless entry Manual air-conditioning Rain-sensing front wipers Cruise control & adjustable speed limiter Climate control air-conditioning Audio/ Communications Single CD player USB, AUX Connectivity Radio with 4 speakers Steering wheel mounted audio controls Integrated Bluetooth® 7″ Colour touch-screen display with MZD-Connect infotainment (Not available on 75ps SE-L) Multimedia Commander including separate volume dial (Not available on 75ps SE-L) DAB radio (Not available on 75ps SE-L) Safety Hill Hold Assist G-Vectoring Control Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Thatcham accredited Alarm & Immobiliser DSC, TCS & Emergency Stop Signalling Front, side & curtain airbags ISOFIX child seat anchorages Smart City Brake Support (Not available on 75ps SE-L) Lane Departure Warning System (Not available on 75ps SE-L) Options Mica/Metallic/Pearlescent Paint – £540 Machine Grey Metallic Paint – £660 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint – £780 Mica/Metallic/Pearlescent Paint – £540 Machine Grey Metallic Paint – £660 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint – £780 * SE-L Nav not available on 75ps SE-L models. Standard on 90ps models Mica/Metallic/Pearlescent Paint – Free of Charge

Sport Nav+ GT Sport Nav+ SKYACTIV-G Petrol OTR OTR 1.5 75ps – – 1.5 90ps £15,695 £16,495 1.5 90ps Auto £16,995 – 1.5 115ps – £17,095 Sport Nav+ grade adds the following equipment in addition to SE-L Nav+ GT Sport Nav+ grade adds the following equipment in addition to Sport Nav+ Exterior 16″ Alloy wheels Privacy glass Shark fin antenna Chrome exhaust trim Brilliant Black rear roof spoiler LED headlights with LED daytime running lights 16″ Silver alloy wheels Brilliant Black rear roof spoiler Reversing camera Interior Black sports cloth trim Paddle shift for Auto Black leather seats with brown inserts Full colour head-up display Heated front seats Comfort Smart keyless entry Audio/ Communications Additional 2 speakers Additional USB Options Mica/Metallic/Pearlescent Paint – £540 Machine Grey Metallic Paint – £660 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint – £780 Mica/Metallic/Pearlescent Paint – £540 Machine Grey Metallic Paint – £660 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint – £780 Light Stone Leather upgrade – £200

