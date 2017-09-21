Lights shine on SolarFrame deal with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

SolarFrame Direct, a family owned business specialising in PVC-u windows, doors, conservatories and solid roofs, has taken delivery of eight new Crafter panel vans and five Caddy panel vans.

Since its launch in 2009 SolarFrame, based in Rotherham South Yorkshire, has grown to become the county’s largest manufacturer and installer of conservatories, solid roofs, orangeries, windows and doors.

The Crafter and Caddy vans will help support SolarFrame’s conservatory installation service. Each of the vans has been kitted out with racking to maximise internal space, and will be used to transport new conservatory parts and tools safely and securely to customers’ homes.

Both van models are ideal for businesses within the construction trade. With flexible load areas and high-load bearings, the vehicles are leaders in the market. Available in three wheelbases, the new Crafter is capable of moving loads of up to 2.9 tonnes and carrying items up to 4.7m long. The Caddy has a load capacity of up to 3.2m².

Steve Taylor managing director of SolarFrame, said: “We want our customers to know we are a professional organisation and we are going to do the job properly from the moment we pull up outside their homes.

“We chose to invest in the Crafter and Caddy vans as the quality and reliability in the Volkswagen brand reflects our values too.

“In addition, by having flexible space in the rear of the vans, the team can head out in the morning without the worry of returning back to HQ to pick up different sets of tools between jobs. Designed with van drivers in mind, these vehicles will be the perfect addition to the SolarFrame team.”

The all-new Crafter has won a host of awards including the 2017 Auto Express ‘Van of the Year’ accolade and the Caddy has been a firm favourite with businesses for over three decades.

