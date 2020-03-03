Lighter, more powerful, even more engaging – and uniquely McLaren: the new 765LT is revealed

Lighter, more powerful and with even higher levels of performance on both road and track, the McLaren 765LT is today revealed as the latest in a line of ‘Longtail’ McLarens and the most dynamically advanced and engaging LT model ever from McLaren Automotive.

The 765LT opens a new chapter in the ‘Longtail’ story that began with the McLaren F1 GTR race car in the 1990s and since 2015 has seen road-legal LT models introduced. The new car elevates to new levels the attributes that underpin every LT: driver engagement, track-focused dynamics, minimised weight, optimised aerodynamics and increased power are all amplified – particularly the first two. The LT promise of being ‘limited to the few’ is also fulfilled, with just 765 individually numbered cars available globally for customer order.

Advanced carbon fibre technologies and bespoke carbon fibre LT body panels and aerodynamic features are key to an 80kg (DIN) weight reduction over the 720S. Together with power of 765PS and torque of 800Nm from the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine, transmission gearing optimised for scintillating in-gear acceleration and LT-specific suspension springs and dampers, this is the basis for the wholly immersive driving experience the new 765LT delivers.

“The 765LT is the most accomplished and exhilarating LT model ever from McLaren Automotive. Incredible performance and astonishing levels of driver engagement – the result of hundreds of detailed engineering actions undertaken to ensure the purest possible connection between driver and car – are the stand-out attributes of an LT developed with single-minded determination to deliver a wholly immersive driving experience to those who secure one of the 765 available to customer order.” Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive

Customers wanting to learn more about the 765LT can do so at https://cars.mclaren.com/en/super-series/765lt. McLaren retailers are taking expressions of interest in the new ‘Longtail’ now, with pricing announced shortly. Deliveries will commence from September of this year.

The highest levels of driver engagement

The dynamic ability and precision of the 765LT on both road and track is simply outstanding, taking circuit performance to new heights and making every road drive a joy. Driver satisfaction is guaranteed by extraordinary levels of engagement between driver and car, the result of absolute focus on delivering unparalleled feedback and connection.

The renowned McLaren Super Series chassis dynamics have been further enhanced in the 765LT, to provide the ‘communication and feel’ that allow a driver to fully exploit the extreme performance of the car when appropriate, but also enjoy it at lower speeds. The steering of the 765LT retains McLaren’s distinguished electro-hydraulic assistance but has been further honed with a quicker ratio and a stiffer torsion bar for even purer driver feedback. The state-of-the-art, linked-hydraulic Proactive Chassis Control II suspension introduced with the 720S features updates to both software and hardware to meet the dynamic requirements of the 765LT; advances made during the development of the McLaren Senna and Speedtail have seen the suspension system algorithms revised to ensure even greater precision and control.

SOURCE: McLaren