Lighter and more efficient: new performance wheel from Volkswagen R

The 19-inch Warmenau forged wheel was developed by Volkswagen R

Volkswagen R is presenting its most powerful Golf models this month: the new Golf R and the new Golf R Variant. In addition to outstanding performance, the new Golf R models also impress visually: one highlight is the new 19-inch Warmenau forged wheel available as an option.

Stability, appearance and lightweight construction in harmony. The innovative forged wheel was developed by Volkswagen R in cooperation with Volkswagen Design and can be ordered as an option for all new Golf R models. With a weight of only eight kilograms per wheel rim, the wheels are about 20 per cent lighter than comparable alloy wheels – this reduces the unsprung masses and ensures perfect handling. “The ambitious weight target posed a major challenge for us, as the structural stability of the wheel rim is paramount. It took months and many iterations and simulations to find the right balance between strength and weight,” explains Volkswagen designer Ranbir Kalha.

Design allows higher performance. At the heart of the wheel rim design are ten overlapping rectangles. “We tried out different proportions to make the wheel look as big as possible,” says Kalha. The stability and wear resistance have been improved with a very large opening ratio of 71 per cent. This allows the brakes to be cooled even more effectively, thereby reducing thermal stress, especially on racetracks.

Volkswagen R in its genes. The Warmenau wheel rim – named after Volkswagen R’s headquarters in the village of Warmenau on the outskirts of Wolfsburg – is available in black or dark grey with a diamond-cut finish (also with 235/35 tyres). The design of the new performance rim is inspired by the wheels on the first sporty Golf R32 models.

Volkswagen R. Volkswagen’s premium performance brand is responsible for the sportiest vehicles that complement the product range. With more than 35,000 vehicles produced, the year 2023 was a record year for Volkswagen R. More than 300,000 R models have been delivered since 2002. Volkswagen R is now realigning itself for the future: based on the four pillars of performance, design, innovation and quality, the portfolio will gradually see a shift to all-electric R models by 2030. Volkswagen R was founded in 2002 as Volkswagen Individual GmbH. Since 2020, the department has been a separate business unit within the Volkswagen brand. The R in the name continues to symbolise the passion for motorsport and racing up to the present day.

The world premiere of the new Golf R models – as a fastback model and estate – and the Warmenau performance wheel rim will take place on 26 June.

SOURCE: Volkswagen