Lifestyle estate in its 3rd generation: The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT

The new generation of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA includes a new OCTAVIA SCOUT. The success story of this COMBI variant – featuring rugged details, off-road flair, increased ground clearance and all-wheel drive – began in 2007 and the model is set to write the next chapter, now that the brand’s bestseller is in its fourth generation. In addition to its emotive design, the multifunctional lifestyle estate offers even more space than its predecessor and is now also available with front-wheel drive as an option.

Whether it be a family holiday, the big weekly shop or a trip to the country with a mountain bike in the boot: the new ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT, available exclusively as an estate, is the perfect vehicle for many occasions. Featuring the Rough-Road package as standard, including underbody protection and 15 mm more ground clearance, the OCTAVIA SCOUT is ideally suited to off-road driving too and is a popular choice for towing a caravan, horse box or boat trailer. When fitted with a 2.0 TDI engine producing 147 kW (200 PS), it can even pull a braked trailer weighing up to 2,000 kg.

An OCTAVIA for any occasion boasting plenty of space

Like its OCTAVIA siblings, the SCOUT – which at 4,703 mm and 1,829 mm is now 16 mm longer and 15 mm wider respectively – offers an even more generous amount of space than its predecessor. The largest boot capacity in the segment to date has increased by a further 30 l to 640 l. The SCOUT can be ordered with innovative full LED Matrix headlights, which are making their OCTAVIA debut and allow drivers to have the high beam on at all times.

Efficient TDI and TSI engines and, for the first time, front-wheel drive

A new, EVO-generation 2.0 TDI with a power output of 147 kW (200 PS) and 400 Nm of torque is celebrating its premiere in the OCTAVIA SCOUT – it is the most powerful diesel in the history of the model range to date. What’s more, in addition to four-wheel drive, ŠKODA is now also offering its lifestyle estate with front-wheel drive. Customers can now opt for a 2.0 TDI with an output of 85 kW (115 PS), a 1.5 TSI delivering 110 kW (150 PS) – both of which are equipped with a manual 6‑speed transmission – or an e-TEC version of the 1.5 TSI featuring a 7-speed DSG and mild hybrid technology. Alternatively, there is also the choice of one of the two range-topping engines – a 2.0 TSI producing 140 kW (190 PS) and a 2.0 TDI delivering 147 kW (200 PS) – or the 2.0 TDI offering 110 kW (150 PS), all of which come with all-wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG as standard.

Rugged appearance with SCOUT-typical details

Distinct front and rear bumpers, each with aluminium-look underbody protection, and additional black plastic trims on the wheel arches, side sills and at the bottom of the doors protect the OCTAVIA SCOUT’s body and provide it with a distinct appearance. This is rounded off by the standard 18-inch silver-coloured Braga alloy wheels or the optionally available 19-inch Manaslu alloys. The front and rear diffusers, roof rails and window frames come in a silver finish, as do the housings of the electrically adjustable, folding and heated wing mirrors that include an automatic dimming function. The OCTAVIA SCOUT is equipped with LED fog lights as standard and bears exclusive SCOUT badges on its front wings.

A SCOUT feel in the redesigned interior

The ŠKODA OCTAVIA’s new interior concept provides a new sense of spaciousness and improved ease of operation in the SCOUT variant too. The redesigned dashboard is modular and arranged in different levels, featuring a large, free-standing central display measuring up to 10 inches. The centre console is adorned with chrome detailing, which can also be found on the new door trims and handles. SCOUT-specific decorative trims on the dashboard as well as ThermoFlux seats and SCOUT logos on the front seats provide special visual touches in the interior. The OCTAVIA SCOUT’s pedals feature an aluminium finish, whilst its upholstery, steering wheel, armrests and dashboard all come with contrasting Tabor Brown stitching.

The world premiere of the brand-new OCTAVIA SCOUT and detailed information about it as well as other new features in the OCTAVIA family will follow in early July.

SOURCE: ŠKODA