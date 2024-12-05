Licensee of Asahi Kasei technology begins commercial production of high-purity carbonates using CO2 as main feedstock in China

Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical (Sailboat) started commercial operation of a new carbonates plant in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China, in November 2024

Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical (Sailboat) started commercial operation of a new carbonates plant in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, the People’s Republic of China, in November 2024. The plant uses technology licensed from Asahi Kasei for the production of high-purity ethylene carbonate (EC) and dimethyl carbonate (DMC) with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) as a main raw material. Both carbonates are used as electrolyte solvents in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

In the early 2000s, Asahi Kasei developed process technology to produce various chemical products using CO 2 as a main raw material. The technology has been licensed to chemical companies globally, with the first licensee starting the production of polycarbonate using CO 2 in 2002. Since then, Asahi Kasei has been expanding its expertise in the field of CO 2 -based production of resins and other chemicals, including carbonates.

Demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to continue increasing due to the global shift to EVs in the automotive industry and greater use of electric power storage systems (ESS) in conjunction with growing use of renewable energy. Ethylene carbonate (EC) and dimethyl carbonate (DMC) are two essential materials for the production of lithium-ion battery electrolytes. In addition, reducing the carbon footprint of products (CFP) for materials and components is a major challenge for manufacturers worldwide.

In September 2021, Asahi Kasei and Chinese client Sailboat signed a license agreement for process technology to produce 38,000 tons of high-purity EC and 70,000 tons of high-purity DMC annually. The two parties jointly performed the design, construction, and commissioning of a production plant. Having started commercial operation in November 2024, the plant has the capacity to use 54,000 tons of CO 2 per year as feedstock. With several licensees now adopting this process technology for the large-scale production of high-purity carbonates using CO 2 as feedstock, the total amount of CO 2 used as feedstock is approximately 300,000 tons annually, including the production of polycarbonate as well as carbonates.

Xu Jiale, Project Director of Sailboat for carbonates (EC/DMC), comments: “By producing high-purity EC and DMC for lithium-ion battery electrolytes, Sailboat will further expand the value chain for this industry and contribute to a sustainable society”.

Hiroyoshi Matsuyama, Senior Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei and President of its Environmental Solutions SBU, adds: “By licensing this technology for a more sustainable production of these important materials, we will continue to focus on the practical application of our expertise in the field of CO 2 chemistry and contribute to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s environmental challenges.”

SOURCE: Asahi Kasei