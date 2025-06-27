Li Auto Inc. updates second quarter delivery outlook

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today updated its delivery outlook for the second quarter of 2025

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today updated its delivery outlook for the second quarter of 2025. The Company now expects to deliver approximately 108,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, compared to its previously issued delivery outlook of between 123,000 and 128,000 vehicles. The adjustment reflects the temporary impact of the Company’s sales system upgrade to support its long-term growth. The Company is confident in completing its organizational upgrade before the launch of Li i8, enabling it to effectively embrace the new product cycle with strengthened organizational capabilities.

SOURCE: Li Auto