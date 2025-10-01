Li Auto Inc. September 2025 delivery update

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 33,951 vehicles in September 2025, bringing the Company’s third-quarter deliveries to 93,211

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 33,951 vehicles in September 2025, bringing the Company’s third-quarter deliveries to 93,211. As of September 30, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,431,021.

Li Auto maintains its leading position in the RMB200,000 and above SUV market in China, with cumulative sales from January to August this year ranking first in this segment. Additionally, the Company officially launched Li i6, a pioneering five-seat battery electric SUV, on September 26, 2025, and commenced deliveries on the following day.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 542 retail stores in 157 cities, 546 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities. The Company also had 3,420 super charging stations in operation equipped with 18,897 charging stalls in China.

