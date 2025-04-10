Li Auto Inc. releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance report

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details the Company’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its corporate strategies and operations, highlighting measurable advancements across its sustainability initiatives.

Li Auto has made significant progress in advancing its longstanding sustainability objectives through a continued focus on operational compliance and corporate governance, innovation and product excellence, low-carbon operations, employee well-being, and community engagement. As the Company continues to pursue its vision and mission, it remains committed to positively impacting the environment and society through the effective execution of its sustainability strategy.

